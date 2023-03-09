Tesla Debuts ‘Ultra Red’ Paint for Model S/X, New Glass Roof, and Price Drop

Tesla today announced some updates and improvements for its premium Model S and Model X electric vehicles (EVs), including a better glass roof and an all-new paint option (via Tesla North).

According to the company, the new glass roof for the Model S/X is a major improvement over the previous one. “Glass roof now weighs less & lets in 5x more light with same level of UV protection. This also improves handling as it helps low center of gravity,” Tesla said on Twitter.

Tesla now also offers the Model S and Model X in a new “Ultra Red” colourway. Ultra Red looks like a slightly deeper version of Tesla’s previous Red Multi-Coat, and it costs $700 CAD more at $4,000.

Take a look at the new Ultra Red paint colour in action in the promo video below, which also includes a peek inside Tesla’s paint shop:

What’s more, Tesla said that its top-of-the-line Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid now “come with improved brake pads with higher thermal capacity,” allowing for better braking performance.

Tesla today also touted the round steering wheel retrofits it announced earlier this year for Model S/X vehicles with steering yokes.

All of these changes come just days after Tesla dropped Model X pricing in Canada. The Model X Long Range and Model X Plaid now start at $135,990 CAD and $149,990 CAD, respectively, following a $7,000 price reduction for both trims.

At the same time, the all-electric automaker slashed the prices of both Model S variants by $5,000 and both Model X trims by $10,000 in the U.S. Notably, the Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid now cost the same in both Canada and the U.S.

The last time Tesla made significant price reductions to its offerings was in January, which resulted in the Model 3 re-qualifying for Canada’s federal Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) rebate.