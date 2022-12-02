Tesla Delivers its First Semi Truck: Watch it Drive 805 km on a Single Charge [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

As reported by the folks over at Tesla North, Tesla delivered its first production electric truck to the customer, PepsiCo, at its Semi delivery event on Thursday evening at its Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada.

Tesla semi hero

At the event, CEO Elon Musk was also available for a presentation alongside Dan Priestley, Senior Manager, Semi Truck Engineering.

Musk and Priestley highlighted some of the major features of the Semi, pointing out how it has 3x the power of any diesel truck on the road, and the efficiency to go 500 miles on a single charge.

The Semi has a 1,000-volt powertrain, with Priestley suggesting there are “more vehicles coming with that.”

The tri-motor system and carbon-sleeved rotors in the Semi are the same ones used by Plaid vehicles such as the Model S and Model X. There’s one unit for efficiency, and two acceleration units for torque.

Musk said one of the drive units is small enough to hold in your hand and can power a Semi with an 80,000-pound load.

Tesla also shared a chart of the Semi and its battery usage, completed at highway speed, without charging on the way, and at over 4,000 ft of elevation. This was a 500-mile test drive completed on a single charge, from Fremont, California, down to San Diego. The state of charge began at 97%, while ended at 4% at its destination, while carrying a full load. You can see the energy recouped from regenerative braking, after descending the Grapevine. This was an 8 hour journey and the driver took a mandatory 30-minute rest along the way.

Semi highway speed 1 jpeg

Tesla says it will use Semi for its own fleet and supply chain, as they want to close that feedback loop to make the truck better.

The company also shared a timelapse video of the Semi driving 500 miles on a single charge which took 8 hours. The full unedited video will be shared later, said Tesla:

For now, it’s unclear if and when Autopilot will come to the Semi, while we still don’t know detailed specs about maximum battery capacity, pricing and also delivery dates and production. But Tesla says this milestone with Semi will allow for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from traditional diesel trucks.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

Tesla to Bring Dolby Atmos Support to its Cars: Report

Tesla is preparing to add Dolby Atmos support to its electric vehicles (EVs) — reports Tesla North. An unnamed source told BGR that the automaker has been in talks with several major record labels for months now to bring Dolby Atmos to its vehicles. The tip comes right on the heels of a report from...
Nehal Malik
7 days ago

Tesla Unlocks Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta in Downtown Toronto

[caption id="attachment_385786" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Image: @ByeonChansoo on Twitter[/caption] Tesla has lifted a geo-block on using its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta in downtown Toronto, as of version 10.69.3.1 of the autonomous driving system — reports Tesla North. The information comes from Canadian beta tester Chansoo Byeon (@ByeonChansoo), who was able to successfully use FSD in the...
Nehal Malik
1 week ago

Tesla Software Update to Fix Window Issue Coming Soon to Canada

Tesla owners in Canada have been notified via email that the window automatic reversal system possibly not functioning properly in select vehicles is being addressed, as per a Transport Canada recall notice (via Tesla North). Vehicles affected are being recalled due to an automatic window reversal system that could exert more force than levels permitted by...
Usman Qureshi
2 weeks ago