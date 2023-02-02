Tesla Shares EV Charging Expansion Strategies with Ontario

According to a report by Electric Autonomy (via Tesla North), Tesla wrote a letter to the Ontario government in November sharing strategies for expanding the province’s public EV charging network.

Citing the electric car maker’s latest lobbyist registry filing dated January 19, the report adds that Tesla also reached out to Ontario’s Environmental Policy Office regarding the allocation of $91 million CAD in funding for expanding the charging infrastructure.

“Ensure the efficient and consistent integration of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure with the transmission and distribution systems across the province,” Tesla writes in its January 19 lobbyist filing.

“Tesla’s intended outcome is to help accelerate the pace at which charging station new service connections are provided while minimizing connection costs, in order to increase the number of charging stations deployed in Ontario.”

Tesla recommended the following six pillars to focus on:

Focus on low utilization and remote sites, as well as those needing increased capacity.

Expand program scope in existing multi-unit residences.

Support urban development, offering EV charging to Multi-unit Residential Building dwellers, and establish fast-charging hubs in dense, expensive real estate markets.

Require a minimum of 100kW for DC fast-charging funding.

Adopt uptime requirement minimums for Ontario-funded connectors.

Work closely with the Ontario Energy Board on timelines, scope of work and high costs, since they remain significant barriers.

Both the federal government and various provincial governments are pushing electric vehicles to eventually replace gas cars, in an effort to fight climate change and lower carbon emissions.

The Tesla Model 3 RWD recently saw a price drop to again qualify for the federal iZEV rebate of $5,000 CAD. The price below $55,000 CAD also qualifies the Model 3 RWD to get other various provincial rebates as well, such as up to $4,000 CAD in B.C.

Tesla said it has 1,300 Canadian-based employees, with R&D facilities in Mississauga, Richmond Hill, and Dartmouth.

The automaker’s direct and indirect contribution to the Canadian economy since 2018 has exceeded $830 million, while it has delivered 130,000 of its electric vehicles in Canada.