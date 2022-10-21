Tesla Model Y New Colors ‘Quicksilver’ and ‘Midnight Cherry Red’ Launched in Germany

Usman Qureshi
30 mins ago

As reported by the folks over at Tesla North, Tesla has just debuted a couple of new colors for its Model Y in Germany, ‘Quicksilver’ and ‘Midnight Cherry Red,’ as optional upgrades (via @SawyerMerritt).

Midnight cherry red

According to the electric car maker’s website, these colors are “Developed in the Gigafactory Berlin,” and “Only available in Europe and the Middle East,” so it is not yet known whether they’ll be available in Canada and other countries in the near future or not.

Quicksilver, which is essentially silver, is available for a 3,000 Euro upgrade, whereas the Midnight Cherry Red color costs an extra 3,200 Euro for the Model Y in Germany.

Quicksilver

Giga Berlin now offers the Model Y in Pearl White Multi-Coat, Solid Black, Midnight Silver Metallic, and these two new colors. No word if these new colors will expand to Tesla factories in California, Texas, and Shanghai.

In December 2021, it was rumoured Giga Berlin would debut three new paint colors, known as ‘Deep Crimson Multi-coat’, ‘Abyss Blue Multi-coat’, and ‘Mercury Silver Metallic’ at the time. These names also showed up in Tesla’s iOS app code, confirming the new colors.

However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk later confirmed at the Giga Berlin County Fair that a new ‘special crimson’ color would be coming, which has finally debuted as Midnight Cherry Red.

