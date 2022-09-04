Tesla Seeking ‘High Volume’ Recruiter in Quebec for Potential Factory: Report

Tesla is looking to hire a “high volume” recruiter in Montreal, Quebec, as rumours of a potential factory in Canada run wild — reports Tesla North.

The company’s recently posted job listing, titled “Recruiter – Quebec,” reads:

A great recruiter stands apart by excelling at talent identification, attraction, and assessment, and by developing deep partnerships with the business and within HR. Tesla is looking for a high volume, an extraordinary recruiter that stands out by doing all of the above combined with strong business acumen, a passion for their craft, and a genuine commitment to providing an unforgettable candidate experience.

Tesla has previously used similar language when hiring recruiters for Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas. The company’s Gigafactories require substantial recruiting efforts, generally employing between 5,000 and 10,000 people.

Company CEO Elon Musk has been teasing a Canadian factory for quite some time now. Musk said during a company-wide meeting in June that the automaker was “considering” Canada for the location of its next factory, and he even floated Canada as a possible Gigafactory location at the annual meeting of Tesla shareholders last month.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker was previously reported to be lobbying the Ontario government to build an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the province, but it’s possible Tesla moved its sights to Quebec instead.

According to reports from earlier this week, Tesla has escalated its lobbying efforts to the federal government. The company is in talks with Ottawa to speed up “permitting timelines” in the country, among other things.

Neither the job listing nor lobbyist registry filings detail what Tesla plans to do at this potential Canadian factory. The company already has one small facility in Markham, Ontario, that focuses on battery development and more.

Minister of Innovation François-Philippe Champagne toured Tesla’s existing Markham facility last month. Following his visit, Minister Champagne said the government wants to work more with Tesla.