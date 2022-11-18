Tesla Software Update to Fix Window Issue Coming Soon to Canada

Usman Qureshi
10 seconds ago

Tesla owners in Canada have been notified via email that the window automatic reversal system possibly not functioning properly in select vehicles is being addressed, as per a Transport Canada recall notice (via Tesla North).

Tesla hero desktop

Vehicles affected are being recalled due to an automatic window reversal system that could exert more force than levels permitted by CMVSS No. 118, while the distance retracted may also be less than CMVSS No. 118 allows.

Categorized as Transport Canada recall number 2022-528 from October 21, 2022, the window issue applies to the following Tesla units:

  • 2021-2022 Model S
  • 2018-2022 Model 3
  • 2022 Model X
  • 2020-2022 Model Y

Here’s how Transport Canada describes the issue:

“The window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. This could cause the window to close with too much force before it stops and retracts.

Also, the window may not retract enough after detecting an obstruction. As a result, the power windows do not pass certain tests under Canadian safety regulations.”

In the recall notice, Tesla said that it will deploy an over-the-air (OTA) software update to affected vehicles, to set the power window calibration to acceptable levels.

“At this time, there is no action you need to take. The firmware remedy is being prepared but is not yet available. When the remedy is available, we will notify you and it will be automatically deployed OTA to your vehicle,” notes the electric carmaker.

Last week Tesla also deployed an OTA software update to fix a power steering issue on roughly 40,000 Model S and X units.

