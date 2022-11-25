Tesla to Bring Dolby Atmos Support to its Cars: Report

Tesla is preparing to add Dolby Atmos support to its electric vehicles (EVs) — reports Tesla North.

An unnamed source told BGR that the automaker has been in talks with several major record labels for months now to bring Dolby Atmos to its vehicles. The tip comes right on the heels of a report from last week that indicated Apple Music, which has long evaded Tesla owners, is finally going to make its way to the company’s cars.

Dolby Atmos is a surround sound technology that creates a three-dimensional spatial sound experience by adding height channels. Apple launched Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos in Apple Music back in June 2021, along with lossless audio. It is quickly becoming a standard for content consumption.

“Dolby Atmos has reinvented how entertainment is created and experienced, allowing creatives everywhere to place each sound exactly where they want it to go, for a more realistic and immersive audio experience,” says Dolby about the feature.

“Whether you’re gaming, watching your favourite movie or show, or listening to that new track on repeat, Dolby Atmos transports you into a spatial sound experience that draws you in deeper, so you hear more and feel more.”

Check out the following video from Dolby about Dolby Atmos in cars:

Several other automakers have already added Dolby Atmos support or committed to adding it in the near future — Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, and electric automakers Lucid Motors and NIO among them.

Back in October, Apple Music and Mercedes-Benz announced Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support for the MBUX infotainment system. MBUX is currently available in Mercedes-Maybach, EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, C-Class, and S-Class models.

Tesla will likely roll out Dolby Atmos support to its vehicles in an upcoming software update — this year’s holiday update, maybe? Once the software update starts shipping, all of the Tesla EVs currently on the road that can support Dolby Atmos will get the feature, including newly manufactured ones.

Are you excited to have Dolby Atmos support on your Tesla? Let us know in the comments below.