Tesla Unlocks Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta in Downtown Toronto

Nehal Malik
2 mins ago

Image: @ByeonChansoo on Twitter

Tesla has lifted a geo-block on using its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta in downtown Toronto, as of version 10.69.3.1 of the autonomous driving system — reports Tesla North.

The information comes from Canadian beta tester Chansoo Byeon (@ByeonChansoo), who was able to successfully use FSD in the area. FSD beta 10.69.3.1 started rolling out to public testers over the weekend.

Back when Tesla expanded its FSD beta to Canada, it established an exclusion zone around downtown Toronto. Company CEO Elon Musk said at the time that this was necessary because “Toronto streetcars are not yet handled well by FSD.”

It seems that is no longer the case, though. Not surprising, given how quickly Tesla is developing and improving FSD. Musk teased back in October that the downtown Toronto geofence could be removed with FSD beta 10.69.3.

Byeon was able to successfully use FSD beta in downtown Toronto after updating to version 10.69.3.1. He shared a screenshot where his Tesla was driving towards Adelaide St. E., and the feature is also working well along busy lanes like Queen Street.

Tesla’s FSD upgrade currently costs $19,500 in Canada, following a recent price hike in September. Canadian Tesla owners are also still waiting on monthly FSD subscriptions, which Tesla launched in the U.S. well over a year ago.

