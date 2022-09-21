You Can Now Buy Tesla’s CCS Combo 1 Adapter in Canada

Tesla has officially launched online sales of its CCS Combo 1 Adapter for charging at third-party DC fast chargers in Canada and the U.S. — reports Tesla North.

In Canada, Tesla’s CCS Combo 1 Adapter costs $325 CAD. Tesla owners in the U.S. can get one for $250 USD.

A CCS Combo 1 Adapter lets Tesla owners charge at DC fast chargers run by third parties such as Petro-Canada, provided they own a CCS-enabled Tesla. With one of these adapters, Tesla’s customers will no longer be limited to the company’s own Superchargers for fast charging. Up until now, this accessory was only available in South Korea.

“Expand your fast charging options with the Tesla CCS Combo 1 Adapter. The adapter offers charging speeds up to 250kW and can be used at third-party charging networks,” Tesla explains on its product page.

“The CCS Combo 1 Adapter is compatible with most newer Tesla vehicles, while some vehicles may require a retrofit to ensure functionality with third-party CCS stations. We recommend checking that your vehicle is on the latest available software prior to signing in to your Tesla Account to verify vehicle compatibility.”

You can check if your Tesla supports CCS by going to Controls > Software > Additional Vehicle Information. Once there, see if CCS is “enabled” or not.

For older Tesla vehicles that aren’t CCS-enabled, the electric automaker said it will start offering a retrofit in 2023.

Tesla provides the following disclaimers for the CCS Combo 1 Adapter on its product page:

Maximum charge rates may vary from charge rates advertised by third-party stations. Most third-party stations are not capable of charging Tesla vehicles at 250kW. Tesla does not regulate the pricing or charging experience at third-party charging stations. Network membership is typically required at third-party charging stations. For more details on charging practices, please consult the third-party network providers directly.

The CCS Combo 1 Adapter is slated to start shipping within two weeks from the date of order.

The adapter means Tesla owners with supported CCS adapter ports can charge at Petro Canada, Electrify America stations and more.