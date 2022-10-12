1Password 8 Launches on Apple Watch

You can now download 1Password 8 for Apple Watch, an all-new version of the app made for the iPhone maker’s wearable device.

This latest version of 1Password 8 for Apple Watch works even when your iPhone isn’t with you and even when no internet connection is available. You’ll be able to access your passwords including 2-factor codes, notes and more.

“We’ve rebuilt our Apple Watch app to take full advantage of watchOS’ evolving capabilities. One of the standout benefits of the modern Apple Watch experience is its ability to show tiny, helpful widgets – from any supported app – right on your watch face,” said 1Password’s Matt Grimes, Director of Consumer Products.

New watch complications let you set up quick access to your 1Password information with a single tap. 1Password says it is leveraging the new custom Focus modes in iOS 16 that also come with their own watch faces to let you access your password info faster.

Passwords can also be viewed in Large Type so you can read them easier on your Apple Watch display.

You can download 1Password 8 for Apple Watch by downloading the latter’s iOS app. You’ll need a subscription to use 1Password 8.