Apple Execs Talk watchOS 9, Sleep Stages, and More in Interview [VIDEO]

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Apple executives Sumbul Desai, MD, and Deidre Caldbeck recently sat down for an interview with YouTuber Krystal Lora to talk about watchOS 9 ahead of its expected launch — alongside new Apple Watch models — at Apple’s upcoming September event (via iMore).

Much of the interview focused on the upcoming health and fitness tracking improvements in watchOS 9.

“When we think about health at Apple, we really want to have an approach that is incredibly holistic,” said Desai, a doctor and Apple’s Vice President of Health. “And sleep plays such an essential role in our lives.”

Caldbeck went on to talk about the significant upgrades Apple has made to the Watch’s Sleep app and sleep tracking in particular. On watchOS 9, Apple Watch users will be able to track not only how long they have been asleep but their sleep stages (REM, Core, and Deep) as well.

You can check out the full interview below:

watchOS 9 goes beyond just improvements to sleep management and tracking, with one notable addition being the new Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) history feature. In addition, some of this year’s new Apple Watch models have also been rumoured to be getting a temperature sensor.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple will unveil three new Apple Watch models at its upcoming product launch event, dubbed “Far Out,” on September 7: the Series 8, a low-end SE refresh, and a new, pricey “Pro” model geared toward extreme sports.

The main course of the event will be the iPhone 14 lineup and iOS 16. Meanwhile, Apple has confirmed that iPadOS 16 won’t be released until October.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

‘Apple Watch Pro’ Considered for Satellite Features, Not Just iPhone: Report

In this week's edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman talked about Apple possibly bringing its long-rumoured satellite connectivity functionality to the "Apple Watch Pro" in addition to the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup. The tech giant has "internally discussed the idea of giving its watches satellite features, which could make sense for a future version...
Nehal Malik
8 hours ago

‘Apple Watch Pro’ to Feature Flat Display, Says Another Report

A new high-end, more rugged Apple Watch model that Apple is expected to unveil alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 could feature a flat display for the first time — reports Mac Otakara. The publication has learned from reliable sources in China that the "Apple Watch Pro" could be announced as "One more thing..." at...
Nehal Malik
1 day ago

Apple Watch Series 3 Available for $129 (Open Box)

If you’re looking for the absolute lowest price for a used Apple Watch Series 3, check out the open box demos available online-only from The Source, as this smartwatch from 2017 is available for $129.96, for a 42mm Space Grey Aluminium Case (GPS). In comparison, a new Series 3 from Amazon is $240. The Apple...
IIC Deals
5 days ago