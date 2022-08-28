Apple Execs Talk watchOS 9, Sleep Stages, and More in Interview [VIDEO]

Apple executives Sumbul Desai, MD, and Deidre Caldbeck recently sat down for an interview with YouTuber Krystal Lora to talk about watchOS 9 ahead of its expected launch — alongside new Apple Watch models — at Apple’s upcoming September event (via iMore).

Much of the interview focused on the upcoming health and fitness tracking improvements in watchOS 9.

“When we think about health at Apple, we really want to have an approach that is incredibly holistic,” said Desai, a doctor and Apple’s Vice President of Health. “And sleep plays such an essential role in our lives.”

Caldbeck went on to talk about the significant upgrades Apple has made to the Watch’s Sleep app and sleep tracking in particular. On watchOS 9, Apple Watch users will be able to track not only how long they have been asleep but their sleep stages (REM, Core, and Deep) as well.

You can check out the full interview below:

watchOS 9 goes beyond just improvements to sleep management and tracking, with one notable addition being the new Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) history feature. In addition, some of this year’s new Apple Watch models have also been rumoured to be getting a temperature sensor.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple will unveil three new Apple Watch models at its upcoming product launch event, dubbed “Far Out,” on September 7: the Series 8, a low-end SE refresh, and a new, pricey “Pro” model geared toward extreme sports.

The main course of the event will be the iPhone 14 lineup and iOS 16. Meanwhile, Apple has confirmed that iPadOS 16 won’t be released until October.