Audible Apple Watch App Now Includes iPhone-Free Listening and Downloading

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago
Image: Audible

Amazon-owned Audible has updated its Apple Watch app today, offering iPhone-free listening, offline downloads with just one-touch.

“Whether heading out for a run, hitting the gym, walking the dog, or just stepping outside without your phone, it’s easier than ever to take Audible anywhere with Apple Watch,” said a spokesperson in an emailed statement to iPhone in Canada.

Starting today, you can now listen to Audible without having to sync with your iPhone. Listeners just need to tap on any Audible title in their Apple Watch to start listening, while simultaneous downloading will occur in the background for offline listening.

The new Audible Apple Watch update as of today brings the following features, according to a spokesperson:

  • Phone-free Streaming: Whether listening on paired Bluetooth headphones or speakers, one tap on a title in the Audible library will have it begin streaming and downloading immediately on an Apple Watch—no need to tether to an iPhone.
  • Flexible and personalized: Once streaming, content simultaneously downloads in the background for offline listening. There’s also a streaming-only option in settings, plus narration speed control.
  • Sync across devices: Seamless synching means users can pick up right where they left off, regardless of which device they’re using, without missing a word.

