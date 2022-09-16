First Apple Watch Ultra Pre-Orders Now ‘Preparing to Ship’ in Canada

If you pre-ordered an Apple Watch Ultra last week, the first orders have now moved to the ‘Preparing to Ship’ phase, ahead of the new smartwatch’s launch on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the company’s “most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever.” The new smartphone has “a robust titanium case, precision dual-frequency GPS, up to 36 hours of battery life, the freedom of cellular, and three specialized bands made for athletes and adventurers of all kinds.”

Featuring a larger and bulkier footprint, a beefier side button and Digital Crown, plus a new customizable Action button, the Apple Watch Ultra is targeting high-end sports watches used by triathletes, divers, runners, hikers and more. The watch features a dual-frequency GPS system like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro for improved accuracy in difficult locations.

Apple Watch Ultra is larger than its predecessors and so is its starting price tag at $1,099 CAD in Canada.