New Apple Watch Ultra Ad Debuts: ‘Call to the Wild’ [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new ad for its latest Apple Watch Ultra, titled “Call to the Wild”. The ad shows the new watch in a variety of extreme conditions, touting its durability for adventures.
“Meet the new Apple Watch Ultra. With a robust titanium case, our biggest, brightest Apple Watch display ever, a customizable Action button, water resistant 100m and three specialized bands made for athletes and adventurers of all kinds,” says the video description.
Check out the 30-second ad below:
Apple Watch Ultra starts at $1,099 CAD in Canada on Apple.ca.
