Xbox Game Pass March 2023 Wave 2: MLB The Show 23 and Infinite Guitars

Xbox has revealed a shortlist of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass during the latter half of March 2023. Starting today, subscribers to Xbox’s monthly subscription service can jump into a new collection of titles.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s monthly service that grants players access to an ever-rotating catalogue of 100+ games. The subscription service is available in Canada for $11.99 each month and includes the ability to play tentpole titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Psychonauts 2. Additionally, each month, Xbox partners with third-party publishers to bring new titles to Xbox Game Pass.

Here are the new additions arriving on Xbox Game Pass, rounding out the month of March:

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available Now

Once upon a time, there was a world torn by endless war. But then came a great king who would change this world forever. Join the young king Evan to found a new kingdom in the Prince’s Edition, which includes all DLCs.

MLB The Show 23 (Cloud and Console) – March 28

MLB The Show 23 gets you closer than ever to living your baseball dreams on the diamond. Shock the game and own the show with your favorite players, your favorite rivalries, and all your favorite MLB moments. Want to hit the field early? Game Pass members can get four days early access on March 24 including additional in-game items with the purchase of the Early Access Bundle. Read more about the new updates and features coming to MLB The Show 23 here.

Infinite Guitars (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 30

The metal war machines have reawakened—and only your electric guitar can turn their technology against them! Gather up your party, tune up your favorite axe, and get ready to rock in Infinite Guitars, a rhythm RPG featuring vibrant anime-inspired art, adrenaline-fueled Mech battles, and a blazing original soundtrack.

Additionally, Xbox highlights that Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire Tokyo is arriving on Xbox Game Pass in April.

Ghostwire: Tokyo Coming to Xbox Game Pass April 12

Explore a modern metropolis amidst a massive paranormal event in Ghostwire: Tokyo, coming to Game Pass on Xbox Series X|S and PC April 12! Join a ghostly ally to confront spirits, myth and folklore come to life in this supernatural action-adventure from Tango Gameworks, complete with the new Spider’s Thread update. Learn more here.

On March 31st, a number of Xbox Game Pass titles will be leaving the service. If you’re eager to try the following games, best to do so prior to the end of the month.

A Memoir Blue (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, Console, and PC)

ClusterTruck (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Double Dragon Neon (Cloud and Console)

Kraken Academy!! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

MLB The Show 22 (Cloud and Console)

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Finally, Xbox is highlighting its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perk of the month. Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can claim a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ as long as they aren’t currently subscribed to Apple’s service. This offer is available until March 31st and is a perfect option to check out Ted Lasso Season 3.