According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has drastically revised its shipment projections for the Vision Pro, signaling broader implications for emerging trends.

Apple is set to roll out a new initiative, "Made for Business," starting this May, aimed at assisting small business owners and entrepreneurs globally.

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Up to $600 off iPhone...

Tesla has reduced the prices of its entire vehicle lineup in Canada, mirroring recent price reductions in other markets such as the U.S, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The price adjustments come as the automaker tries to boost demand amidst a challenging economic climate, with its Q1 earnings yesterday below Wall Street expectations, with both revenue and...

12.9-Inch iPad Air Won’t Feature Mini-LED, Says Analyst Contrary to previous expectations, the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air will not feature a mini-LED display but will opt for an LCD, according to Ross Young.

Mophie Juice Pack for iPhone 15 Series Now Available Mophie launched sales of its Juice Pack battery case for Apple’s iPhone 15 series this week, now available to purchase on its website. This battery case was first announced back in January. The Mophie Juice Pack is part of the company’s ongoing popular battery cases for the iPhone. This latest offering includes a 2,400-2,800 mAh...

Rogers ‘Exclusive Offer Hotline’: Special Deals to ‘Valued’ Customers Rogers is offering up some special deals for “valued” customers, through its Exclusive Offer Hotline it has created. That’s according to iPhone in Canada reader Edward, who notes an email received detailed special deals if he called in to the company. Rogers explains to customers that their needs can change, which is why the hotline...

WhatsApp Passkeys Rolling Out on iOS Meta’s WhatsApp has started rolling out support for passkeys on iOS. Passkeys allow for easy and secure logins by leveraging Touch ID and Face ID. “Passkeys are rolling out now on iOS 🔑 a more secure (and easier!) way to log back in with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode,” said WhatsApp on Wednesday....