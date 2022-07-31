Tesla has reduced the prices of its entire vehicle lineup in Canada, mirroring recent price reductions in other markets such as the U.S, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The price adjustments come as the automaker tries to boost demand amidst a challenging economic climate, with its Q1 earnings yesterday below Wall Street expectations, with both revenue and...
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Up to $600 off iPhone...
Mophie launched sales of its Juice Pack battery case for Apple’s iPhone 15 series this week, now available to purchase on its website. This battery case was first announced back in January. The Mophie Juice Pack is part of the company’s ongoing popular battery cases for the iPhone. This latest offering includes a 2,400-2,800 mAh...
Rogers is offering up some special deals for “valued” customers, through its Exclusive Offer Hotline it has created. That’s according to iPhone in Canada reader Edward, who notes an email received detailed special deals if he called in to the company. Rogers explains to customers that their needs can change, which is why the hotline...
Meta’s WhatsApp has started rolling out support for passkeys on iOS. Passkeys allow for easy and secure logins by leveraging Touch ID and Face ID. “Passkeys are rolling out now on iOS 🔑 a more secure (and easier!) way to log back in with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode,” said WhatsApp on Wednesday....
Rogers has announced a 10-year partnership with Comcast, bringing the latter's Xfinity products and technology to Rogers customers. “Our partnership with Comcast builds on our legacy of bringing Canadians the best networks, entertainment and services in the world,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers, in an issued statement on Wednesday. “Canadians want to be...
Apple has announced a special event for Tuesday, May 7, 2024, available for viewing on its website and the Apple TV app. With a 7am PDT/10am EDT start time, this is three hours earlier than normal. Is Apple targeting some sort of east coast event? Normally, Apple holds its events at 10am PDT. West coasters...
Sonos has announced a major overhaul of its mobile app, introducing a modernized platform that combines services, content, and system controls into one customizable home screen. Yes, the previous rumours have come true. This significant update aims to streamline the user experience by providing quick and easy access to over 100 streaming services, playlists, stations,...
Apple has announced plans to allow the use of used genuine Apple parts for repairs on select iPhone models starting this fall, in a move it’s calling as reducing environmental impact. “At Apple, we’re always looking for new ways to deliver the best possible experience for our customers while reducing the impact we have on...
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Up to $600 off iPhone...
Meta has announced significant price reductions for its Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headset and accessories, making it more accessible for individuals to dive into the expansive world of VR. The Quest 2 is not just a VR headset; it serves as a gateway to new realms, a social space to connect with friends and...
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Up to $600 off iPhone...
Amazon Canada has launched new deals slashing up to 41% off its own devices, such as Blink smart home doorbells, Fire Tablets, Fire TV devices and more. Check out what’s on sale below as of writing: Up to 41% off Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras Up to 32% off Fire Tablet Devices Up...
Apple’s entry iPad 10 is on sale right now, offering $100 off on Amazon Canada. The iPad 10 Wi-Fi in both 64GB and 256GB storage options have been slashed, and this comes ahead of an expected refresh of Apple’s iPad line up. Here’s what’s on sale as of writing: 64GB iPad 10 Wi-Fi (yellow): $499...
If you’re looking for a ‘cheap’ Apple laptop, the company’s M1 MacBook Air has been slashed down to $799 over at The Source and Amazon Canada, saying that it’s a discount of $500 off. The M1 MacBook Air first debuted back in November 2020, so the laptop is coming up to four years old. The...
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Bell Noticeable price changes: Up to $600 off iPhone...
Rogers is offering up some special deals for “valued” customers, through its Exclusive Offer Hotline it has created. That’s according to iPhone in Canada reader Edward, who notes an email received detailed special deals if he called in to the company. Rogers explains to customers that their needs can change, which is why the hotline...
Rogers has announced a 10-year partnership with Comcast, bringing the latter's Xfinity products and technology to Rogers customers. “Our partnership with Comcast builds on our legacy of bringing Canadians the best networks, entertainment and services in the world,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers, in an issued statement on Wednesday. “Canadians want to be...
Quebecor says it is disappointed following a CRTC arbitration decision made today, regarding the access rates it must pay to Telus under the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) regime. "We are surprised that the CRTC wants to limit the choices of Canadians who would like to enjoy innovative new wireless plans at better prices,” said...
Telus-owned prepaid brand Public Mobile continues to tweak its plans, now bringing back its $29/20GB plan. Earlier this month, Public Mobile revamped its plans and changed its $29/20GB plan down to just 10GB of data. But today, the company has brought this plan back to 20GB of data, available to all customers again (at one...
Halifax-based Eastlink has launched easyTab Flex, essentially a leasing program for smartphones, similar to what’s already available from Rogers, Telus and Bell. Eastlink says the program offers the "lowest device pricing with the best plan price.” You essentially make 24 month payments for your new smartphone, then either return the phone after two years, just...
Today kicks off the 2024 NHL playoffs as 16 teams battle it out for the Stanley Cup, with playoff hockey marking the best time of the year for fans, especially since we have four Canadian teams in the postseason this year. How to watch and stream the 2024 NHL playoffs in Canada? You’ll be able...
Today is the day where a once-in-a-lifetime event will take place with a total solar eclipse, where the moon will pass by in front of the sun and cast its shadow (umbra) on Earth. In order to see the total solar eclipse live, you’ll need to be in a location where the path of totality...
Last month, when we wrote about Ontario debuting its One Fare program, we noted that PRESTO Apple Wallet support was still missing in action on the TTC. But despite the lack of official PRESTO card support in Apple Wallet on the iPhone, it’s still possible to use the latter to tap to pay—without unlocking your...
It’s that time of the year, when Hollywood comes together for the annual Academy Awards. The 96th Oscars are set to take place live on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Here’s how you can watch the 2024 Oscars live in Canada. For 2024, the 96th Oscars will take place at a new time of 4pm PDT/7pm...
Apple has shared a new video detailing how to move from Android to iPhone. The tutorial was shared on its Apple Support YouTube channel. Essentially, the steps are simple. You first need to verify that your Android phone’s contents will fit on your new iPhone or iPad. You should also update Chrome on your Android...
We all know how to use Control Center on our iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac, but what about on Apple’s latest Vision Pro headset? How to open Control Center on the Vision Pro? Apple has shared a video tutorial detailing how to do just that. All you have to do is look up, then...
Apple's Vision Pro headset also features numerous accessibility features, like the rest of the company's devices. A recent video tutorial shared by the Apple Support channel on YouTube detailed some of the accessibility features available. Dwell Control enables users to interact with the Vision Pro without physical gestures. Instead, simple head movements, wrist actions, or...
If you’re looking for a ‘cheap’ Apple laptop, the company’s M1 MacBook Air has been slashed down to $799 over at The Source and Amazon Canada, saying that it’s a discount of $500 off. The M1 MacBook Air first debuted back in November 2020, so the laptop is coming up to four years old. The...
If you’re in the market for a Mac mini, the company’s smaller desktop computer with M2 is available for $599.99, as part of Geek Squad certified open box specials over at Best Buy. Apple currently sells this same Mac mini for $799 new, so you're saving $200 here for an open box computer that's been...
What does Apple have in the pipeline for its Mac? According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it’s going to be a new overhaul of chips, with the next Apple Silicon version known as M4, that will feature AI capabilities. Sources tell Gurman the M4 chip is close to production and will debut in three versions for...
Australia-based Canva announced it will acquire the British makers of photo editing software, Affinity, which has popular apps for Mac, iPad and Windows users. Affinity has over 3 million users worldwide that use its professional design software, including Designer 2, Photo 2 and Publisher 2. "While our last decade at Canva has focused heavily on...
This afternoon, Elon Musk’s Neuralink introduced the world to its first human clinical trial participant: Nolan, a 29-year-old who became a quadriplegic following a diving accident eight years ago. The Neuralink chip, implanted in Nolan’s brain, has enabled him to play chess and control his Apple MacBook Pro cursor with his mind, which is pretty...
Apple Canada launched refurbished M3 iMac desktops in its online store for the first time, made available on Monday (via MacRumors). The M3 iMac launched last October and refurbished units are now in Canada, after debuting in the U.S. back in February. M3 Chip iMac, 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, Green: $1,439.00, Save $260.00 M3 Chip...
Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile has expanded its Apple Watch plan to now make it available nationwide, plus ramping up the data allotment. Freedom Mobile has been texting customers according to iPhone in Canada readers, saying they “continue to make good on our promise to improve your service." The company has also increased the 1GB of Freedom data...
Back in February, numerous Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 users were reporting “ghost touches” with their smartwatch, essentially the watch looking like it’s been hacked or being taken over by random touches. Apple said shortly afterwards it was investigating the issue and that a software update would be coming to address the issue....
Apple Watch Series 8 just saw a major price cut at The Source, with both 41mm and 46mm GPS versions on sale. According to The Source online, we’re seeing the following major discounts: 41mm Series 8: $299 (save $230; regular price $529; 43% off) 45mm Series 8: $329 (save $240; regular price $569; 46% off)...
Apple’s plans for in-house made Apple Watch displays using microLED tech has been axed, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The reason for the project cancellation? Sources claim it was due to high cost and complexity with the plan. The result now is Apple reorganizing its display engineering teams and also cutting jobs in the U.S...
Apple has discounted its latest Apple Watch Series 9 at various authorized retailers, including Amazon.ca. Right now, Amazon Canada has both the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 on sale for $478.99. Yes, that’s right, both sizes are the same price when usually the 45mm is more expensive. Maybe a pricing error? Costco has...
If you’re looking for an Apple Watch Series 8, this might be the time to open your wallet. Sport Check has 41mm and 45mm LTE versions on sale for $300 off. Typically, the cellular versions are more expensive than regular Wi-Fi only configurations. 41mm: $358.98 (save 45%; $300 off) 45mm: $398.98 (save 45%; $300 off)...