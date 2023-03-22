Amazon Luna Launches in Canada with Cloud Gaming Controller

Amazon announced today that its Luna cloud gaming service and Luna Controller have officially launched in Canada, offering gamers instant access to console-quality games on their existing devices. This is an exciting announcement if you’re a gamer that has been jealous of Luna being U.S. only, until now.

Amazon Luna, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), enables customers to stream and play games on supported devices without the need for lengthy downloads or updates, expensive hardware, or complicated setups.

The Luna Controller, designed specifically for cloud gaming, connects directly to the cloud via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, allowing seamless control and minimal gameplay latency. Gamers can easily switch between screens, such as from Fire TV to mobile phones, without additional pairing or configuration changes, thanks to the Luna Controller’s Cloud Direct technology.

“With Amazon Luna, we’re making gaming easier and more convenient by offering instant access to console-quality games on devices customers already own,” said Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “Gamers in the U.S. have been enjoying Luna for the past year, so we’re thrilled to now expand the service to customers in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.”

Luna’s game catalog features a wide array of titles across three subscription services, catering to all types of gamers. Prime members can enjoy a rotating selection of games every month at no additional cost, while Luna+ subscribers and Prime members can also link their Ubisoft Connect accounts to play select Ubisoft PC games on their devices.

Three monthly subscription options are available: Luna+ ($12.99), Ubisoft+ ($22.99), and Jackbox Games ($6.49). Luna continuously adds new features and content, providing unique features such as Luna Phone Controller, Luna Couch, and live broadcasting to Twitch, making it easy for gamers to play and engage with friends, family, and communities.

Luna is now available in Canada on compatible devices, with the Luna Controller retailing for $89.99. Are you going to be signing up fro Amazon Luna? Let us know in the comments below.