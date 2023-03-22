Bill Gates Calls ChatGPT the Biggest Tech Advance of His Time

In a blog post titled “The Age of AI has begun,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has called OpenAI’s GPT AI model the most revolutionary tech advance of his time.

Gates shares how he challenged the OpenAI team last year to develop an AI model that could pass the Advanced Placement Biology exam.

Released last week, GPT-4 scored the maximum score, according to OpenAI.

“The whole experience was stunning,” writes Gates. “I knew I had just seen the most important advance in technology since the graphical user interface.”

He continued that the development of AI is “as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the mobile phone.”

“It will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care, and communicate with each other,” Gates added. “Entire industries will reorient around it. Businesses will distinguish themselves by how well they use it.”

Gates and Microsoft have close ties to OpenAI, with the company announcing a $10 billion investment in the startup earlier this year.

In the past, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos have also predicted that data-based machine learning could change entire industries.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said earlier this week that the field is experiencing an “iPhone moment,” referring to the time when new technology becomes widely adopted.