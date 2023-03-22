Pluto TV Canada Launches The Weather Network Channel

Pluto TV Canada announced today The Weather Network is now available on its free streaming service powered by ads.

This is the first weather-related programming service on a Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) in the country, touts Pluto TV. The Weather Network’s new FAST Channel on Pluto TV offers Canadians in-depth weather coverage for major cities, a new morning show, exclusive long-form programming, and more.

“The first week of spring is perfect timing to welcome The Weather Network to Pluto TV Canada. We are committed to delivering audiences informative local programming, and The Weather Network joins our esteemed lineup of News & Opinion feeds,” said Katrina Kowalski, Vice President of Content for Pluto TV and Paramount+ in Canada.

The Weather Network FAST Channel on Pluto TV provides real-time weather coverage, new weather stories, long-form programs, and exclusive features. Popular series such as Storm Hunters, Power to the People, and Captured are available alongside a new morning show, hosted by Matt Di Nicolantonio and Michael Vann.

“We are thrilled to bring our FAST channel to the Pluto TV audience, providing them with The Weather Network’s signature immersive weather storytelling, along with exclusive new shows and in-depth features. Our expansion into FAST demonstrates our continuous commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our audiences,” said Hashim Mikael, Platform and Product Manager for The Weather Network.

This partnership follows a series of new channel and content partnerships for Pluto TV in Canada, including OUTtv Proud and Shades of Black, for example.

Pluto TV is available for free, with no registration required, and can be accessed on the web, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play. The streaming service launched in Canada back in December 2022.