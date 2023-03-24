Kuo: USB-C AirPods Pro Launching Later This Year, No USB-C for AirPods 3

According to veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning to release second-gen AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case later this year, MacRumors is reporting.

The analyst further said that the iPhone maker has, however, no plans to release a new version of the AirPods 3 with a USB-C port.

Kuo said that the updated version of the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature a USB-C charging case instead of Lightning. Other than that, no new hardware changes are planned.

He also noted that references to new AirPods in the iOS 16.4 Release Candidate are related to the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro.

I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3. 我覺得這應該是AirPods Pro… https://t.co/aWKJvGh1lW — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 24, 2023

Apple “currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3,” the analyst tweeted. It is likely that Apple is holding off for AirPods 4 to offer a USB-C port instead.

Earlier reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have suggested that all three AirPods models could switch to USB-C by the end of 2024 in compliance with the EU legislation.

According to the EU’s final deadline, all new phones sold in the region, including future iPhones, will have to use USB-C for wired charging by December 28, 2024.

In addition to smartphones, the legislation will also apply to devices including tablets, digital cameras, headphones, and handheld video game consoles.