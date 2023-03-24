What’s New on Prime Video in Canada: April 2023
As the rainy season looms, Amazon Prime Video is gearing up to deliver a new selection of movies and TV shows to keep viewers captivated throughout Spring.
Highlights include The Russo Brothers’ highly-anticipated Amazon Original action series, Citadel. Also, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre caters to those who like spy movies with a comedic twist, while Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits is an upcoming comedy.
The modern adaptation of the Canadian cult-classic drama, Dead Ringers is also coming this month, while Prime Video Channels is featuring Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Fatal Attraction this month on Paramount+, along with Scott’s Vacation Home on STACKTV.
Check out all the new movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video in Canada for April 2023 below:
April 5
- Perder Es Ganar Un Poco (Amazon Original)
- Nadie Sabe Para Quien Trabaja
April 6
- Lizzy Hoo Hoo Cares
April 7
- Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre (Amazon Original)
- On a Wing and a Prayer (Amazon Original)
- Gangs of Lagos (Amazon Original)
- De Viaje Con Los Derbez Season 3 (Amazon Original)
- El Internado: Las Cumbres Season 3 (Exclusive Content)
- Murilo Couto Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)
- Code Name Banshee
- Praise This
- Sniper’s Eye Fortress
- Abandoned
April 12
- True to Love (Exclusive Content)
April 13
- Soltos Season 3 (Amazon Original)
April 14
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 (Amazon Original)
- Salade Grecque (Amazon Original)
- Caravana Das Drags (Amazon Original)
- Pearl
April 17
- Till
April 18
- Alex Borstein Corsets & Clown Suits (Amazon Original)
- Neeyat
April 21
- Dead Ringers (Amazon Original)
- Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Original)
- LOL: Chi Ride E Fuori Season 3 (Amazon Original)
- Wild Isles S1 (Exclusive Content)
- Fabio Rabin Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)
- Vendetta
- Con Los Años Que Nos Quedan
April 22
- Nasha (Exclusive Content)
- ONEFC ONE Fight Night 9
April 24
- Crank
April 28
- Citadel (Amazon Original)
- LOL: The Last One Laughing (De) S4 (Amazon Original)
Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month
- Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount+ (4/6)
- Blindspotting S2 on STARZ (4/14)
- Grace S3 on BritBox (4/20)
- From on Paramount+ (4/23)
- Scott’s Vacation House on STACKTV (4/24)
- Fatal Attraction on Paramount+ (4/30)
Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in April:
April 1
- War With Grandpa
April 2
- Bad Boys II
April 5
- Aamhi Doghi
- Amazon Riders
April 6
- Gretel And Hansel
April 11
- Minari
April 14
- The Kids In The Hall Death Comes To Town
- The First 48
- Chaos Walking
April 18
- The Looming Tower
April 21
- Stowaway
April 28
- The First 48
- Paranormal Activity Next Of Kin
April 30
- Crimson Peak
- Love, Once & Always
- Dash Of Love
- The Story Of Us
- Date With Love
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- 21 Grams
- Unbroken
- All Things Valentine
- Wanted
- Home By Spring
- Mercury Rising
- Perfect Bride
- American Pie
