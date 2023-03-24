What’s New on Prime Video in Canada: April 2023

As the rainy season looms, Amazon Prime Video is gearing up to deliver a new selection of movies and TV shows to keep viewers captivated throughout Spring.

Highlights include The Russo Brothers’ highly-anticipated Amazon Original action series, Citadel. Also, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre caters to those who like spy movies with a comedic twist, while Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits is an upcoming comedy.

The modern adaptation of the Canadian cult-classic drama, Dead Ringers is also coming this month, while Prime Video Channels is featuring Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Fatal Attraction this month on Paramount+, along with Scott’s Vacation Home on STACKTV.

Check out all the new movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video in Canada for April 2023 below:

April 5

Perder Es Ganar Un Poco (Amazon Original)

Nadie Sabe Para Quien Trabaja

April 6

Lizzy Hoo Hoo Cares

April 7

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre (Amazon Original)

On a Wing and a Prayer (Amazon Original)

Gangs of Lagos (Amazon Original)

De Viaje Con Los Derbez Season 3 (Amazon Original)

El Internado: Las Cumbres Season 3 (Exclusive Content)

Murilo Couto Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)

Code Name Banshee

Praise This

Sniper’s Eye Fortress

Abandoned

April 12

True to Love (Exclusive Content)

April 13

Soltos Season 3 (Amazon Original)

April 14

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 (Amazon Original)

Salade Grecque (Amazon Original)

Caravana Das Drags (Amazon Original)

Pearl

April 17

Till

April 18

Alex Borstein Corsets & Clown Suits (Amazon Original)

Neeyat

April 21

Dead Ringers (Amazon Original)

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Original)

LOL: Chi Ride E Fuori Season 3 (Amazon Original)

Wild Isles S1 (Exclusive Content)

Fabio Rabin Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)

Vendetta

Con Los Años Que Nos Quedan

April 22

Nasha (Exclusive Content)

ONEFC ONE Fight Night 9

April 24

Crank

April 28

Citadel (Amazon Original)

LOL: The Last One Laughing (De) S4 (Amazon Original)

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount+ (4/6)

Blindspotting S2 on STARZ (4/14)

Grace S3 on BritBox (4/20)

From on Paramount+ (4/23)

Scott’s Vacation House on STACKTV (4/24)

Fatal Attraction on Paramount+ (4/30)

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in April:

April 1

War With Grandpa

April 2

Bad Boys II

April 5

Aamhi Doghi

Amazon Riders

April 6

Gretel And Hansel

April 11

Minari

April 14

The Kids In The Hall Death Comes To Town

The First 48

Chaos Walking

April 18

The Looming Tower

April 21

Stowaway

April 28

The First 48

Paranormal Activity Next Of Kin

April 30

Crimson Peak

Love, Once & Always

Dash Of Love

The Story Of Us

Date With Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

21 Grams

Unbroken

All Things Valentine

Wanted

Home By Spring

Mercury Rising

Perfect Bride

American Pie

Click here to sign up for Prime Video in Canada.