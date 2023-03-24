What’s New on Prime Video in Canada: April 2023

As the rainy season looms, Amazon Prime Video is gearing up to deliver a new selection of movies and TV shows to keep viewers captivated throughout Spring.

Highlights include The Russo Brothers’ highly-anticipated Amazon Original action series, Citadel. Also, Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre caters to those who like spy movies with a comedic twist, while Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits is an upcoming comedy.

The modern adaptation of the Canadian cult-classic drama, Dead Ringers is also coming this month, while Prime Video Channels is featuring Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Fatal Attraction this month on Paramount+, along with Scott’s Vacation Home on STACKTV.

Check out all the new movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video in Canada for April 2023 below:

April 5

  • Perder Es Ganar Un Poco (Amazon Original)
  • Nadie Sabe Para Quien Trabaja

April 6

  • Lizzy Hoo Hoo Cares

April 7

  • Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre (Amazon Original)
  • On a Wing and a Prayer (Amazon Original)
  • Gangs of Lagos (Amazon Original)
  • De Viaje Con Los Derbez Season 3 (Amazon Original)
  • El Internado: Las Cumbres Season 3 (Exclusive Content)
  • Murilo Couto Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)
  • Code Name Banshee
  • Praise This
  • Sniper’s Eye Fortress
  • Abandoned

April 12

  • True to Love (Exclusive Content)

April 13

  • Soltos Season 3 (Amazon Original)

April 14

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 (Amazon Original)
  • Salade Grecque (Amazon Original)
  • Caravana Das Drags (Amazon Original)
  • Pearl

April 17

  • Till

April 18

  • Alex Borstein Corsets & Clown Suits (Amazon Original)
  • Neeyat

April 21

  • Dead Ringers (Amazon Original)
  • Judy Blume Forever (Amazon Original)
  • LOL: Chi Ride E Fuori Season 3 (Amazon Original)
  • Wild Isles S1 (Exclusive Content)
  • Fabio Rabin Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)
  • Vendetta
  • Con Los Años Que Nos Quedan

April 22

  • Nasha (Exclusive Content)
  • ONEFC ONE Fight Night 9

April 24

  • Crank

April 28

  • Citadel (Amazon Original)
  • LOL: The Last One Laughing (De) S4 (Amazon Original)

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

  • Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount+ (4/6)
  • Blindspotting S2 on STARZ (4/14)
  • Grace S3 on BritBox (4/20)
  • From on Paramount+ (4/23)
  • Scott’s Vacation House on STACKTV (4/24)
  • Fatal Attraction on Paramount+ (4/30)

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in April:

April 1

  • War With Grandpa

April 2

  • Bad Boys II

April 5

  • Aamhi Doghi
  • Amazon Riders

April 6

  • Gretel And Hansel

April 11

  • Minari

April 14

  • The Kids In The Hall Death Comes To Town
  • The First 48
  • Chaos Walking

April 18

  • The Looming Tower

April 21

  • Stowaway

April 28

  • The First 48
  • Paranormal Activity Next Of Kin

April 30

  • Crimson Peak
  • Love, Once & Always
  • Dash Of Love
  • The Story Of Us
  • Date With Love
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • 21 Grams
  • Unbroken
  • All Things Valentine
  • Wanted
  • Home By Spring
  • Mercury Rising
  • Perfect Bride
  • American Pie

