SaskTel Commits Over $1.6 Billion to Strengthen 5G and infiNET Infrastructure

SaskTel announced on Monday its plans for a record investment of approximately $413 million in wireless and fibre optic broadband infrastructure in Saskatchewan for the fiscal year 2023/24.

This commitment is part of the crown corporation’s goal to invest over $1.6 billion in the next five years, aiming to significantly expand its 5G wireless network and accelerate the growth of its infiNET broadband service.

“The record investments that SaskTel is making in its networks will strengthen the foundation of our provincial economy while also ensuring Saskatchewan is well positioned to compete and succeed in the modern economy,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in an issued statement.

Key highlights of SaskTel’s 2023/24 investment program include a $160 million investment for 5G deployment, which will upgrade more than 260 cell sites to 5G, providing service in Saskatchewan’s nine major urban centres, along major highways, and in rural or resort areas, with plans for up to 10 new cell sites in these areas.

Another $106 million will be invested in its Fibre-to-the-x (FTTx) program, allowing SaskTel to accelerate the expansion of the infiNET broadband network to more communities, while also completing fibre network builds in the nine major urban centres.

With an additional $70.5 million allocated for technology upgrades and $76.5 million for customer services and operations, SaskTel says it is committed to delivering a best-in-class experience to residents in Saskatchewan.