Hot Deal Alert: LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor Hits Record Low Price on Amazon

Gamers, wake up. The LG Ultragear 34GP83A-B 34-inch gaming monitor is now available at its lowest price ever on Amazon.ca. For a limited time, you can save 21% and get it for just $749.99, a $200 discount.

The LG Ultragear 34GP83A-B is a 34-inch, 21:9 curved QHD (3440 x 1440) gaming monitor, featuring a Nano IPS display for an immersive gaming experience. With a 1ms response time and a fast refresh rate of 160Hz, this monitor offers seamless, high-quality visuals for even the most demanding games, according to LG.

This monitor is also NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, ensuring smooth gameplay without screen tearing or stuttering. Its DCI-P3 98% colour gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification provide vibrant, lifelike colours and stunning contrast. The 3-side virtually borderless design adds to the immersive gaming experience, explains LG’s description.

The LG Ultragear 34GP83A-B is not only about performance; it also offers ergonomic convenience. The monitor comes with a height and tilt-adjustable stand, allowing you to find the perfect viewing angle.

Additionally, it has a viewing angle of 178º (R/L) and 178º (U/D), ensuring excellent image quality from various angles. The monitor supports 100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz input.

This deal is perfect for those looking to upgrade their gaming setup with a top-notch monitor at an unbeatable price. You can’t beat the “lowest price in 30 days” memo from Amazon.ca, tempting you to open your wallet.

Click here to buy the LG Ultragear 34GP83A-B gaming monitor while it’s still available on Amazon.ca.