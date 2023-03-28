Rogers and Fido Launch AI-Powered Spam Call Detection

Rogers and Fido have launched a new adaptive AI-powered feature called Spam Call Detect, to help customers avoid unwanted and fraudulent calls.

The technology is designed to monitor and evaluate incoming calls to the Rogers wireless and wireline networks in real time, said the company on Tuesday, leveraging a “self-evolving analytic engine” that continuously improves its accuracy.

When a call is identified as potentially spam or fraudulent, customers will see a warning message on their call display, such as “Likely Spam” or “Likely Fraud,” helping them decide whether to answer the call. Over time, the AI-driven technology is expected to become even more adept at predicting and flagging unwanted calls.

“We are proud to bring Spam Call Detect to Rogers and Fido customers, equipping them with new technology to help combat unwanted calls. In this era of 24/7 connectivity, nuisance calls are a distraction, and this is one simple way we are helping our customers get back to what matters most,” said Tisha Rattos, VP Product & Device at Rogers Communications, in a statement.

Powered by Seattle-based Hiya, Spam Call Detect complements existing measures implemented in cooperation with the CRTC to combat unwanted calls. Rogers says these measures include Universal Call Blocking and STIR/SHAKEN, which authenticate caller ID information for IP-based voice calls.

Hiya’s website says its network reaches over 400 million users and it lists other wireless carrier customers including U.S. telcos AT&T and T-Mobile, plus manufacturer Samsung, and more.

Spam Call Detect is now automatically available at no extra cost for Rogers and Fido wireless and home phone customers with Call and Name Display functionality. Since its implementation, the service has flagged over 250 million spam and fraud calls for customers, says Rogers.

Have you seen Spam Call Detection at work on your cellphone on the Rogers and Fido network lately?