How to Use Back Tap on iPhone [VIDEO]

With iOS 14 or later, users can do a quick double or triple tap on the back of their iPhones to quickly perform tasks like taking a screenshot, running a shortcut, and more.

You can double-tap or triple-tap the back of the iPhone to perform either a task such as opening the Camera, or simply trigger an accessibility-specific feature.

To turn on Back Tap on your iPhone, follow these steps:

Check that you have the latest version of iOS on your iPhone 8 or later. Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch, and tap Back Tap. Tap Double Tap or Triple Tap and choose an action. Double or triple-tap on the back of your iPhone to trigger the action you set.

You can even set a double or triple tap to trigger a Shortcut to access features like AssistiveTouch, Siri Shortcuts, Magnifier, Reachability, and VoiceOver.

To turn off the Back tap, go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap, choose Double Tap or Triple Tap, then tap None.

Check out Apple’s new support video explaining how you can set up Back Tap to perform an action by tapping the back of your device.