Bell Unveils New Cloud Security Solutions for Businesses

Bell has introduced two new cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solutions on Wednesday to help Canadian businesses better manage their cloud security.

The solutions include Cloud Security Posture Assessment (CSPA) powered by Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud, and Cloud Security Posture Protection (CSPP). These cybersecurity offerings detect threats to enterprise data in the cloud and provide managed services to protect data across complex hybrid, multi-cloud environments.

“We are delighted to partner with Palo Alto Networks to deliver this exclusive and advanced service to Canadian enterprises. With the move of enterprise data to the public cloud, proper configuration is the biggest challenge for companies, and it is critical to protect and defend that data,” said Ranjeeta Singh, SVP, Product, Innovation, and Services at Bell, in an issued statement.

The CSPA solution examines an organization’s cloud assets, revealing existing security gaps and providing recommendations for improvement.

As for the CSPP solution, it is a managed service that offers ongoing insight, visibility, and management of security for workloads or applications delivered from public clouds.

Bell says it is the only Palo Alto Networks partner in Canada to deliver a Managed Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) security offering powered by Prisma Cloud.