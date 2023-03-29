Bell Unveils New Cloud Security Solutions for Businesses

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

bell cloud security

Bell has introduced two new cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solutions on Wednesday to help Canadian businesses better manage their cloud security.

The solutions include Cloud Security Posture Assessment (CSPA) powered by Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud, and Cloud Security Posture Protection (CSPP). These cybersecurity offerings detect threats to enterprise data in the cloud and provide managed services to protect data across complex hybrid, multi-cloud environments.

“We are delighted to partner with Palo Alto Networks to deliver this exclusive and advanced service to Canadian enterprises. With the move of enterprise data to the public cloud, proper configuration is the biggest challenge for companies, and it is critical to protect and defend that data,” said Ranjeeta Singh, SVP, Product, Innovation, and Services at Bell, in an issued statement.

The CSPA solution examines an organization’s cloud assets, revealing existing security gaps and providing recommendations for improvement.

As for the CSPP solution, it is a managed service that offers ongoing insight, visibility, and management of security for workloads or applications delivered from public clouds.

Bell says it is the only Palo Alto Networks partner in Canada to deliver a Managed Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) security offering powered by Prisma Cloud.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Bell and Rogers ‘5G+’ Carrier Icons Debut in iOS 16.4

With the public release of iOS 16.4 for iPhone users, many in Canada are starting to see a ‘5G+’ carrier icon from Bell and Rogers, with their compatible 5G plans. Many iPhone in Canada readers such as Rogers customer Sagar, noted the 5G+ icon is now present for his iPhone. Similar Bell customers on 5G+...
Gary Ng
22 hours ago

Rogers CEO Made $31.5 Million in 2022, Bell CEO $13.6 Million: Filings

Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri and other top executives are poised to receive a combined total of $17 million in bonuses, pending the successful closure of the Shaw acquisition and the fulfillment of specific performance targets over two years. Staffieri took over as Rogers CEO in January 2022 and could earn $8 million in stock options,...
Gary Ng
4 days ago