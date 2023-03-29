Google Cloud Unveils New Data Services at Annual Data Cloud & AI Summit

At the third annual Google Cloud Data Cloud & AI Summit today, Google announced a range of new services aimed at helping customers optimize price-performance, embrace open ecosystems, and maintain data standards securely while engaging with a thriving partner ecosystem.

If you are super passionate and obsessive when comes to the latest cloud tech, check out a summary of the key announcements from the Google summit below:

AlloyDB Omni: Now available in preview, AlloyDB Omni is a downloadable version of AlloyDB designed to run on-premises, at the edge, across multiple clouds, or even on developer laptops. AlloyDB Omni offers all the advantages of AlloyDB, such as high performance, PostgreSQL compatibility, and Google Cloud support, at a fraction of the cost of traditional databases.

BigQuery editions: In conjunction with auto-scaling and compressed storage innovations, BigQuery editions offer customers increased choice and flexibility in selecting the right feature set for their specific workload requirements. By mixing and matching Standard, Enterprise, and Enterprise Plus editions, customers can achieve their desired price-performance balance for various workloads.

Looker Modeler: Currently in private preview, Looker Modeler will serve as a standalone metrics layer that allows customers to integrate Looker into their applications and connect to existing BI tools. By centralizing common metrics and making them accessible across different analytics tools, Looker Modeler fosters greater trust in data, as well as more efficient analysis and collaboration.

BigQuery Data Clean Rooms (DCR): This new capability in BigQuery enables enterprises to share and match datasets across companies while respecting user privacy and adhering to Google’s stringent data security standards.

Google also revealed over 900 software partners now power their applications using Google’s Data Cloud. You can read all the finer details of what was announced today on the Google Cloud Blog.