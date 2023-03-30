Best Apple Watch Deals at Costco, Sport Chek: Save on Ultra, Series 8, SE

If you’re looking for a deal on Apple Watch Series 8 and SE, there are some deals to consider right now at retailers Costco and Sport Chek.

Sport Chek has its 40x Canadian Tire Money bonus again, and it applies to the Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2022) models. The sale is available both in-store and online, starting today, March 30, until April 5, 2023 (online orders must be completed by April 6, 2023 1:59 AM ET).

For example, a $529 purchase for a Series 8 (41mm) with 40x CT money is worth $84.64 cash back, or 16% back. If you use a Triangle Mastercard, you get an extra 4% on the pre-tax amount, meaning your cash back jumps to $105.80, or 20% back.

This 40x CT money offer is probably the best time to buy the latest Apple Watch Ultra. Online is only showing the cellular version with Trail Loop Band at $1,099 and 16% cash back works out to $175.84.

If you use a Rakuten shopping portal, you can get a $30 cash bonus on top of your CT money rewards.

As for Apple Watch sales at Costco warehouses, check out the following available right now. These prices may vary depending on your local Costco location:

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm: $498 (save $70)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm: $458 (save $70)

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 40mm: $298 (save $30)

Let us know if you’ll be picking up a new Apple Watch anytime soon!