Arc Browser Released for iPhone, Download Now

Arc for Mac has just received a companion iOS app, which is now available as a free download in the App Store for iPhones, The Verge is reporting.

In case you aren’t familiar, Arc is a web browser developed by The Browser Company and is designed to help you get the best out of the internet. It uses a sidebar where you can manage tabs, essential controls, bookmarks, and some additional features.

According to the developers, Arc for iPhone is “NOT a replacement for your default mobile browser,” and is rather a companion app for the desktop version.

“Access your Spaces and tabs from Arc for Mac on the go, save links from other apps to read later, or view one of your Easels and Notes,” notes the iTunes description.

However, for people who aren’t already using Arc for Mac, the iPhone version is unlikely to offer much. You also need to set Arc up on a Mac before using the iOS app.

Nonetheless, Arc offers a unique vision of how you should use the modern internet. It would have been better if the developers released a full-fledged browser for iOS than a companion app.

