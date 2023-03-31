General Motors to Stop Offering Apple CarPlay in Future Cars

General Motors (GM) is planning to stop offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto technologies in future electric vehicles (EVs), starting with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, the company confirmed to Reuters.

Instead, GM will be developing its own in-vehicle infotainment systems in partnership with Google, a project underway since 2019. The legacy automaker is accelerating a strategy for its EVs to be platforms for digital subscription services.

In an interview with Reuters, Edward Kummer, GM’s chief digital officer, and Mike Himche, executive director of digital cockpit experience, said that GM’s new systems will offer access to Google Maps and Google Assistant, as well as other applications such as Spotify’s music service and Audible.

The Google system will likely offer more information on driver habits versus that of Apple CarPlay, which mirrors a driver’s iPhone.

Additionally, buyers of GM EVs with the new systems will get access to Google Maps and Google Assistant at no extra cost for 8 years. Kummer also mentioned that GM sees subscription revenue opportunities for these systems, which could help the company achieve its goal of $20 billion to $25 billion in annual revenue from subscriptions by 2030.

“We do believe there are subscription revenue opportunities for us,” said Kummer. It looks like in-car subscriptions may be a sign of future things to come.

However, GM plans to continue offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its gas cars. Drivers will also still be able to listen to music or make phone calls on iPhones or Android smartphones using Bluetooth.

GM’s decision to phase out CarPlay and Android Auto systems is a setback for Apple in the race to control car infotainment systems. It’s also a bad sign for Apple iPhone users that demand CarPlay in their cars. This could affect consumer decisions to buy GM’s electric vehicles in the future (if they can produce them at scale and on time).