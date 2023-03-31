You Can Now Stream the Tetris Movie on Apple TV+ in Canada

Tetris, a biographical drama revolving around one of the world’s most iconic video games, is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

The film first premiered as part of the SXSW Film Festival earlier this month. It received notable positive reception, creating a buzz ahead of its premiere on Apple’s streaming service. The film stars Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, a Dutch video game designer. In this biopic, Tetris highlights the rise of infamy the video game saw during the Cold War and the legal disputes that came as a result.

“Tetris tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world’s most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe,” Apple’s description reads. “Henk Rogers discovers Tetris in 1988, and then risks everything by travelling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnovto bring the game to the masses. Based on a true story, Tetris is a Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes and a nail-biting race to the finish.”

Alongside Egerton, Tetris stars Nikita Yefremov as Alexey Pajitnov, inventor of Tetris. Additional cast members include Toby Jones, Roger Allam, Anthony Boyle, Togo Igawa, Ken Yamamura, and Ben Miles. The film was written by Noak Pink and directed by Jon S. Baird.

Production of Tetris took place in late 2020. It was around this same time that during the first year and initial ramp-up of content acquisition, Apple purchased the film in November 2020.

Apple TV+ is available for $8.99 in Canada.