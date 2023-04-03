Twitter Updates Website Logo to Dogecoin

The Monday blues suddenly became more interesting over at Twitter because the social network has changed its website logo to the Dogecoin logo.

Desktop Twitter users including ourselves are seeing the regular blue Twitter bird icon gone, but instead the logo from the cryptocurrency supported by Elon Musk, Dogecoin. The change has sent the cryptocurrency pumping up 20% as of writing.

Of course, the change has made ‘Doge’ trending on Twitter and comes two days after a tame April Fool’s Day. Now, this may be just a temporary joke by the Twitter team to troll its user base.

Dogecoin is a type of cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. It was initially intended as a joke, based on the popular “Doge” meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog. However, it quickly gained popularity and developed a strong following, with its value rising significantly in early 2021.

Like other cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin is open source and operates on a peer-to-peer network. Transactions are recorded on a public ledger called a blockchain, which is maintained by network nodes around the world. Dogecoin is also known for its low transaction fees and fast transaction times compared to other cryptocurrencies.

While Dogecoin was initially created as a joke, it has since been embraced by many as a legitimate investment opportunity. However, it is still considered a highly speculative asset. Musk has long pledged his support for Dogecoin and even offered it as a payment option on the Tesla website for accessories and merchandise.

Last week, Twitter released its source code on GitHub for all to see, as part of a move for transparency.