App Store, Siri, and More Rumoured to Stop Working on Older Devices

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Except for iCloud, Apple services will soon stop working on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs running older versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS (via MacRumors).

According to Twitter user @StellaFudge, Apple users will not be able to access App Store, Siri, or Maps on the following software versions:

  • iOS 11 through iOS 11.2.6
  • macOS 10.13 through macOS 10.13.3
  • watchOS 4 through watchOS 4.2.3
  • tvOS 11 through tvOS 11.2.6

Citing an internal Apple document, the source adds that users may soon receive a push notification prompting them to update their device to a newer software version.

In a recently updated support document, Apple states that “Some older software versions will no longer support Apple Services like the App Store, Siri, and Maps.”

“Update your software to the latest available version to continue using these services,” it continues.

Services such as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, and Apple News+, are also likely to be affected by the change.

