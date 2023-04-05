Sony to Reportedly Release New PlayStation Handheld Soon

Codenamed the ‘Q Lite,’ a new PlayStation handheld being developed by Sony is yet another piece of hardware that will require the PlayStation 5 to work.

According to Insider Gaming, the Q Lite handheld is not a cloud-streaming device but instead uses Remote Play with PS5, a feature Sony has been pushing heavily as well.

For those who aren’t aware, PS Remote Play lets you stream and play your PS4 / PS5 games, view your console home screen, and browse the console’s menus on any compatible device.

Users simply need to switch on their PlayStation console connected to the internet, download the Remote Play app and start playing.

The upcoming PlayStation handheld will support adaptive streaming up to 1080p and 60FPS and will require constant connectivity to the internet.

Early prototypes show “the console will look a lot like a PlayStation 5 controller, but with a massive 8-inch LCD touchscreen in the center,” notes the source.

“The device sports adaptive triggers for haptic feedback and will include what you would come to expect from a handheld – Volume buttons, speakers, an audio input jack, etc.”

Regarding a release date, the Q Lite is reportedly in its QA phase and is expected to hit the shelves before the PlayStation 5 Pro, which is set for a holiday 2024 release.