Tesla Wireless Charging Platform Hands-On [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
2 days ago

Called the Wireless Charging Platform, Tesla’s Apple AirPower-style wireless charging mat can simultaneously charge three Qi-certified devices, including iPhones and AirPods.

Telsa Wireless Charging Platform

Priced at a hefty $300, the wireless charger is Inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of the Tesla Cybertruck.

With a 65W USB-C power supply, it can provide 15W of fast charging power per device for up to three devices at the same time. Sadly though, it doesn’t charge the Apple Watch.

Much like Apple’s cancelled AirPower charger, the Wireless Charging Platform lets you place the devices anywhere without worrying whether they’re properly lined up.

Telsa Wireless Charging Platform 3

Telsa Wireless Charging Platform 2

The Wireless Charging Platform is composed of an aluminum housing, premium Alcantara surface, and a detachable magnetic stand.

You can use the stand to lay the charger flat or at an angle for better viewing. An LED on the bottom side of the front edge indicates the charging status.

While you contemplate ordering one online via Tesla’s website, check out this hands-on review from YouTuber JerryRigEverything and let us know what you think.

YouTube video

