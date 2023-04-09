AirPods Pro 1st Gen Hit Clearance Pricing Again, But With MagSafe Case

If you’ve been thinking of picking up a set of AirPods Pro, the original with MagSafe charging case is on sale for $199.99 right now.

The AirPods Pro deal is available on Costco.ca right now and the sale ends today, April 9, 2023. The price of $199.99 is $30 off the price of $229, saving you $129 over the current AirPods Pro 2.

There aren’t life-changing features in AirPods Pro 2, but at $199 for the original AirPods Pro, it’s a decent deal considering they’re cheaper than the current AirPods 3 which retail at $239. You get Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, plus Spatial Audio. You don’t get new touch controls, an upgraded H2 chip and Find My with the charging case that also has a lanyard loop.

Back in January 2022, Costco cleared out the original AirPods Pro with regular charging case at $199.97. This time around, we’re seeing the MagSafe Charging Case version down to $199.

At this price, it’s worth considering these AirPod Pro 1st gen earbuds, if you’re not part of the AirPods family yet.