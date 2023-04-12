Cogeco’s EPICO Now on Roku Devices in Canada

Summary:

Cogeco’s EPICO service expands to Roku streaming players and TV models

EPICO offers live and on-demand TV and recording access for Cogeco subscribers

Roku maintains its position as Canada’s top TV streaming platform

Roku has announced that Cogeco’s EPICO streaming TV service is now available on its platform in Canada.

This expansion allows Cogeco subscribers to watch live and on-demand television and access their TV recordings directly through their Roku streaming players or Roku TV models. For the second consecutive year, Roku has been ranked as Canada’s number one TV streaming platform based on hours streamed, according to a study by the Hypothesis Group, said the company.

“Roku continues to make it easy for our users in Canada to find the content they want, the way they want, on a platform that supports cutting-edge technology offered by our leading content providers,” said Mary-Anne Taylor, Head of Content Distribution, Canada at Roku, in an issued statement.

Cogeco customers in Ontario and Quebec can now enjoy the benefits of EPICO on their preferred Roku streaming devices.

“At Cogeco, we pride ourselves on continually adapting our offers to our customer needs, and Roku introduces a new way to watch EPICO without the use of a traditional set-top box,” said John Hargrave, Vice President Product, Cogeco Connexion.

Roku users can add the EPICO app to their home screen directly from the Roku Channel Store. To access EPICO on the Roku platform, users can sign in using their existing Cogeco login credentials.