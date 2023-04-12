Cogeco’s EPICO Now on Roku Devices in Canada

John Quintet
5 hours ago

Cogeco epico roku

Summary:

  • Cogeco’s EPICO service expands to Roku streaming players and TV models
  • EPICO offers live and on-demand TV and recording access for Cogeco subscribers
  • Roku maintains its position as Canada’s top TV streaming platform

Roku has announced that Cogeco’s EPICO streaming TV service is now available on its platform in Canada.

This expansion allows Cogeco subscribers to watch live and on-demand television and access their TV recordings directly through their Roku streaming players or Roku TV models. For the second consecutive year, Roku has been ranked as Canada’s number one TV streaming platform based on hours streamed, according to a study by the Hypothesis Group, said the company.

“Roku continues to make it easy for our users in Canada to find the content they want, the way they want, on a platform that supports cutting-edge technology offered by our leading content providers,” said Mary-Anne Taylor, Head of Content Distribution, Canada at Roku, in an issued statement.

Cogeco customers in Ontario and Quebec can now enjoy the benefits of EPICO on their preferred Roku streaming devices.

“At Cogeco, we pride ourselves on continually adapting our offers to our customer needs, and Roku introduces a new way to watch EPICO without the use of a traditional set-top box,” said John Hargrave, Vice President Product, Cogeco Connexion.

Roku users can add the EPICO app to their home screen directly from the Roku Channel Store. To access EPICO on the Roku platform, users can sign in using their existing Cogeco login credentials.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

planhub

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from April 12

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung Galaxy S23 series :...
IIC Deals
6 hours ago

SaskTel Seeks Public Input on Melfort Cell Tower Proposal

Summary: SaskTel proposes a cell tower in Melfort, prompting public consultation. Melfort City Council approves the consultation plan, though not unanimously. The tower aims to improve cellular coverage in Melfort and the surrounding area. SaskTel is planning to solicit public feedback regarding the proposed construction of a large cell tower in Melfort. The crown corporation...
Gary Ng
10 hours ago

Bell Slams TTC for Rogers Subway Network without Open Bidding [u]

In a late announcement on Monday evening, Rogers announced it had acquired BAI Canada, thusly taking over control of Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway networks, including cellular and Wi-Fi. The news came as critics had blasted the TTC and its lack of cellular coverage from the ‘Big 3’ for rider safety, aside from Freedom Mobile....
Gary Ng
1 day ago