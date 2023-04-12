Opera’s Free VPN Expands to iPhone and iPad

Summary:

Opera adds free built-in VPN to iOS browser, covering all major platforms

VPN ensures encrypted traffic, private IP, and no-log service

Easy to use, no subscription or login required

Opera has announced the extension of its free VPN service to its browser for iPhone and iPad, making it the first browser to offer built-in VPN on all major platforms, including Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS.

The VPN ensures secure browsing by encrypting traffic, keeping IP addresses private, and not logging any user data. “Your anonymity ensured, you have safe and speedy access to virtual locations around the world,” said Opera on Wednesday.

The free Opera VPN has no subscription, no login, and no extra extensions required. Simply toggle a switch in the main menu to enjoy secure browsing, as Opera ensures that your VPN traffic is encrypted and your IP address remains private, it says.

Opera’s VPN is a no-log service, meaning it doesn’t collect any personal data or information regarding your browsing history or originating network address. This means your data is anonymous and provides secure, fast access to virtual locations worldwide.

There are also two new iOS updates as well. A Bookmarks feature for better online organization, and Speed Dial for quick access to important content. Additionally, football fans will enjoy the new Live Scores feature on the homepage, displaying match updates for games worldwide, whether upcoming, in progress, or completed.

To start using the free VPN on Opera’s iOS browser, simply download the app and turn on the VPN in the app settings. The full rollout will be completed within the coming weeks.