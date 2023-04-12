Opera’s Free VPN Expands to iPhone and iPad

John Quintet
8 hours ago

Opera free vpn

Summary:

  • Opera adds free built-in VPN to iOS browser, covering all major platforms
  • VPN ensures encrypted traffic, private IP, and no-log service
  • Easy to use, no subscription or login required

Opera has announced the extension of its free VPN service to its browser for iPhone and iPad, making it the first browser to offer built-in VPN on all major platforms, including Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS.

The VPN ensures secure browsing by encrypting traffic, keeping IP addresses private, and not logging any user data. “Your anonymity ensured, you have safe and speedy access to virtual locations around the world,” said Opera on Wednesday.

The free Opera VPN has no subscription, no login, and no extra extensions required. Simply toggle a switch in the main menu to enjoy secure browsing, as Opera ensures that your VPN traffic is encrypted and your IP address remains private, it says.

Opera’s VPN is a no-log service, meaning it doesn’t collect any personal data or information regarding your browsing history or originating network address. This means your data is anonymous and provides secure, fast access to virtual locations worldwide.

There are also two new iOS updates as well. A Bookmarks feature for better online organization, and Speed Dial for quick access to important content. Additionally, football fans will enjoy the new Live Scores feature on the homepage, displaying match updates for games worldwide, whether upcoming, in progress, or completed.

To start using the free VPN on Opera’s iOS browser, simply download the app and turn on the VPN in the app settings. The full rollout will be completed within the coming weeks.

Other articles in the category: News

Microsoft Patches Windows Exploit Targeted by Ransomware Attacks

Summary: Vulnerability in Windows Common Log File System actively exploited by hackers Nokoyawa ransomware predominantly targets Windows servers of small and medium-sized businesses Microsoft's Patch Tuesday update includes a fix for almost 100 flaws Microsoft has addressed a zero-day vulnerability impacting all supported Windows versions, which researchers claim was exploited by hackers to carry out...
John Quintet
5 hours ago

Mistawasis Nêhiyawak Launches Mobile App to Connect with Members

Summary: New app aims to streamline updates and improve connections between the Nation and its members Available for free on the App Store and Google Play Store Runs on Communikit, a platform specifically designed for Indigenous communities and organizations Mistawasis Nêhiyawak has launched a new mobile app to strengthen communication with its members across Canada....
John Quintet
5 hours ago