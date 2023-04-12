SaskTel Seeks Public Input on Melfort Cell Tower Proposal



Summary:

SaskTel proposes a cell tower in Melfort, prompting public consultation.

Melfort City Council approves the consultation plan, though not unanimously.

The tower aims to improve cellular coverage in Melfort and the surrounding area.

SaskTel is planning to solicit public feedback regarding the proposed construction of a large cell tower in Melfort. The crown corporation aims to build the tower in the city’s southwest region, across the street from a residential area, prompting the decision to conduct a public consultation, reports Northeast Now. Melfort is located about three hours north of Regina by car.

Melfort City Council has approved SaskTel’s consultation plan, though the vote was not unanimous. Councillor Doug Terry, who voted against the plan, stated, “Our committee didn’t like where it is… we tell them we don’t like where it is, and they come back with this proposal to see what the neighbourhood says.”

Despite concerns, other councillors acknowledged the need for improved mobile service in the area. Councillor Tim Hoenmans said, “I agree it’s needed over there. Cell service on that side of town is not very good.” However, he questioned the potential impact of the tower on long-term residential plans for the area.

According to a city report, the 45-meter tower and accompanying small building at its base are intended to enhance cellular coverage for Melfort and its neighbouring regions. The report also explained that location criteria for the tower were very specific, and that lands on the exhibition grounds met the required specifications.

The report further stated, “The City and SaskTel have been working on identifying an appropriate site for a communications tower in the southwest quadrant of the city for some time… after some discussion and an exploration of options, Lots 3 and 4 were identified as an agreeable location for both SaskTel and the Melfort Agricultural Society.”

Under federal rules, consultation packages will be sent to around 25 homes closest to the proposed tower, and the proposal will be advertised. Once the public consultation is completed, SaskTel will report its findings back to the city.

