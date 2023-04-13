New iPhone 15 Pro Volume Buttons Imagined in Renders [VIDEO]

What will the volume buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro look like? According to new renders from MacRumors, working with details from leaker ‘Unknownz21’, we have some pictures of what they might look like. Teaser: it’s not revolutionary.

Images and video show what the mute, volume and power buttons may look like on an iPhone 15 Pro. None of this is confirmed of course but based on the latest rumours. These aren’t drastic changes to the iPhone and it’s a sad state of affairs when the biggest changes externally might be new buttons (aside from an expected growing camera bump). A single unified rocker volume button area is like going back in time to the original iPhone.

Take a look at the picture below, which shows a close-up of a new mute button (instead of a switch) and unified volume up/down buttons:

While Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple’s solid-state button design (similar to what’s used on a MacBook trackpad) has been cancelled, ‘Unknown21’ claims it may still remain. It’s late in the production cycle to change up the design, is the argument.

MacRumors also has renders of the internal button components for the iPhone 15 Pro. Check out the video below:

Aside from other expected internal updates such as an A17 chip and USB-C for iPhone 15 Pro, there aren’t any groundbreaking changes it seems. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to include a periscope lens for greater zoom, but of course, your wallet will be paying for it.