Apple’s 2022 iPad is $50 Off on Amazon Right Now

Apple’s latest iPad from 2022 is currently on sale right now on Amazon.ca, offering a $50 discount down to $549 with Prime shipping speeds.

If you’ve been waiting for this new iPad to go on sale, this might be the time to jump on one, possibly just ahead of Mother’s Day next month.

This iPad comes with a larger 10.9-inch display, a new design and also a more expensive starting price of $599, but right now it’s down to $549.

We’ve previously seen this iPad on sale for $579, but at $549 this is the first time we’re seeing it this low. With Apple jacking up all iPad prices last fall, saving money is always a good thing, don’t you think?

The 2022 iPad has Touch ID in the power button, USB-C, an updated rear camera, FaceTime camera now on the landscaped edge, Wi-Fi 6, plus a Liquid Retina display with True Tone, to go with stereo speakers and dual mics.

Click here to jump on the 2022 iPad while it’s still on sale on Amazon.ca.

Thanks James!