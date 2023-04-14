Public Mobile ‘Flash Sale’ Offers 50% Off SIM Cards

Telus-owned prepaid brand, Public Mobile, has launched a sale on SIM cards offering them at 50% off.

The company’s website recently was updated to say “for a limited time get SIM card for only $5” and it also includes free shipping. SIM cards should really be free when signing up for a mobile plan, but $5 is still better than paying $10.

The Public Mobile SIM card is a 3-in-1 that can fit standard, micro and nano SIM card trays.

Public Mobile continues to push its $40/15GB promo plan with 4G speeds (normally $60), which includes unlimited nationwide calling and messaging.

The only other 4G plan available is a $35 plan with 3GB of data, and it’s clear the company wants new customers to jump on the $40 plan. The $40/15GB plan is a better offering compared to prepaid rivals Chatr (Rogers) and Lucky Mobile (Bell) are offering for 15GB of data.

The company’s 3G speed plans only offer $15/250MB, $25/1GB and $30/3GB plans.