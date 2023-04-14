Public Mobile ‘Flash Sale’ Offers 50% Off SIM Cards

Telus-owned prepaid brand, Public Mobile, has launched a sale on SIM cards offering them at 50% off.
The company’s website recently was updated to say “for a limited time get SIM card for only $5” and it also includes free shipping. SIM cards should really be free when signing up for a mobile plan, but $5 is still better than paying $10.
The Public Mobile SIM card is a 3-in-1 that can fit standard, micro and nano SIM card trays.
Public Mobile continues to push its $40/15GB promo plan with 4G speeds (normally $60), which includes unlimited nationwide calling and messaging.
The only other 4G plan available is a $35 plan with 3GB of data, and it’s clear the company wants new customers to jump on the $40 plan. The $40/15GB plan is a better offering compared to prepaid rivals Chatr (Rogers) and Lucky Mobile (Bell) are offering for 15GB of data.
The company’s 3G speed plans only offer $15/250MB, $25/1GB and $30/3GB plans.
Opensignal released its first Canada Fixed Broadband Experience report yesterday, detailing its analysis of internet providers in Canada. The report analyzed fixed high-speed networks and rate them on six measures, such as broadband success rate, consistent quality, video experience, download speed, peak download speed and upload speed. The study showed that broadband download speeds in...
Telus-owned Koodo has been sending out text messages to select customers, informing them of an “extremely affordable monthly bonus data offer." The message sent out on Wednesday to some customers states “today is your lucky day!” while stating the following monthly data add-on offers, according to a RFD user: $1 for 1GB (reply ADDONE) $2...
Summary: Rogers won't stop its rivals from offering cell services on Toronto's subway system. Rogers will upgrade the subway's wireless network to provide 5G capacity over nine months and build a 5G network for the entire subway system in two years. Rogers CEO hopes to improve consumers' perception of the industry by emphasizing its value....