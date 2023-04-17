iPhone 15 to Reportedly Sport Frosted Glass Back, New Cyan Colour

Usman Qureshi
6 seconds ago

Apple is planning a new frosted glass rear finish for the upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus devices, similar to what’s found on the current Pro models, 9to5Mac reports.

IPhone 15

Citing a couple of recent posts on the Chinese website Weibo, the report notes that a frosted glass design will replace the glossy back glass design found in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

In addition to a new rear finish, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will reportedly also introduce a new cyan-green color.

The source describes the new cyan colour as being similar to the green color Apple offered for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro models, an earlier report has claimed the devices will launch in a new dark red colour. Moreover, the iPhone 15 will also come in blue color.

Red render

The latest reports today come from the same Weibo source that correctly leaked details on last year’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models.

