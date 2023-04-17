What’s New on Disney+ Canada: May 2023

Disney+ Canada has announced its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service for May 2023.

Check out the full list of new titles coming to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star, below…

Disney

May 3rd

Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All

May 5th

Entrelazados Live!

May 10th

The Muppets Mayhem (Season 1)

May 12th

Crater

May 24th

American-Born Chinese (Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes Available)

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2 – Premiere)

Entrelazados (Season 2- Premiere, All Episodes Available)

Star

May 3rd

Pose (Season 3 Premiere – All Episodes Available)

Psy Summer Swag 2022 (Premiere)

My Family (New Episode)

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (New Episodes)

Saint X: Season 1 (New Episode)

May 5th

Planners (Season 1 – Premiere)

Queen Elizabeth 2: A Royal Life – A Special Edition of 20/20 (Premiere)

Three Ways (Feature Film Premiere)

FX’s Great Expectations (New Episodes)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Season 2 Premiere All Episodes Available)

May 6th

Tengoku Daimakyo (Season 1 – New Episode)

May 7th

Bob’s Burgers (Season 13 – New Episode)

Family Guy (Season 21 – New Episode)

The Great North (Season 3 – New Episode)

The Simpson (Season 34 – New Episode)

May 9th

American Dad (Season 19 – New Episode)

May 10th

FX’s Class of ’09 (Premiere – New Episodes)

Dois Tempos: (Season 1 – All Episodes)

Homeland (Season 8 – All Episodes Available)

Impuros: (Season 3 – Premiere)

Lambert Contre Lambert: Au Nom De Vincent (Season 1 – All Episodes Available)

Race (Season 1 – Premiere)

My Family (Season 1 – New Episode)

Saint X (New Episode)

May 12th

FX’s Great Expectations (New Episodes)

May 13th

Tengoku-Daimakyo: Season 1 (Season 1) | Episode 7

May 14th

Bob’s Burgers (Season 13 – New Episode)

Family Guy (Season 21 – New Episode)

The Great North (Season 3 – New Episode)

The Simpsons (Season 34 – New Episode)

May 16th

American Dad (Season 19 – New Episode)

May 17th

FX’s Class of ’09 (Season 1 – New Episode)

My Family (Season 1 – New Episode)

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1 – New Episodes)

Race (Season 1 – New Episodes)

Saint X (New Episode)

The Resident (Season 6 – All Episodes)

May 19th

White Men Can’t Jump (Feature Film Premiere)

May 20th

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1 – New Episode)

May 21st

Bob’s Burgers (Season 13 – New Episode)

Family Guy (Season 21 – New Episode)

The Great North (Season 3 – New Episode)

The Simpsons (Season 34 – New Episode)

May 23rd

American Dad (Season 19 – New Episode)

How I Met Your Father (Season 2 – New Episode)

May 24th

Abbott Elementary (Season 2 – All Episodes Available)

The Clearing (Season 1 – Premiere)

FX’s Class of ’09: (Season 1 – New Episode)

Crazy Love (Season 1 – All Episodes Available)

Dr. Romantic (Season 3 – New Episode)

Link: Eat, Love, Kill (Season 1 – All Episodes Available)

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1 – New Episodes)

Race (Season 1 – New Episode)

Saint X (New Episode)

May 25th

The Kardashians (Season 3 – Premiere)

May 27th

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1 – New Episode)

May 28th

Bob’s Burgers (Season 13 – New Episode)

Family Guy (Season 21 – New Episode)

The Great North (Season 3 – New Episode)

The Simpsons (Season 34 – New Episode)

May 30th

American Dad (Season 19 – New Episode)

How I Met Your Father (Season 2 – New Episode)

Tomorrow I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (Season 2 Premiere)

May 31st

Aktris (Season 1 – All Episodes Available)

FX’s Class of ’09 (Season 1 – New Episode) The Clearing (Season 1 – New Episode)

Dr. Romantic (Season 3 – New Episode)

Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1 -New Episodes)

Race (Season 1 – New Episode)

Saint X (New Episode)

Star Wars

May 4th

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 – Animated Series

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Animated Series

National Geographic

May 10th

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 4 – All Episodes Available)

May 24

Secrets of the Elephants – Documentary Series

