What’s New on Disney+ Canada: May 2023

Disney+ Canada has announced its list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service for May 2023.
Check out the full list of new titles coming to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star, below…
Disney
May 3rd
- Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All
May 5th
May 10th
- The Muppets Mayhem (Season 1)
May 12th
May 24th
- American-Born Chinese (Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes Available)
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (Season 2 – Premiere)
- Entrelazados (Season 2- Premiere, All Episodes Available)
Star
May 3rd
- Pose (Season 3 Premiere – All Episodes Available)
- Psy Summer Swag 2022 (Premiere)
- My Family (New Episode)
- Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (New Episodes)
- Saint X: Season 1 (New Episode)
May 5th
- Planners (Season 1 – Premiere)
- Queen Elizabeth 2: A Royal Life – A Special Edition of 20/20 (Premiere)
- Three Ways (Feature Film Premiere)
- FX’s Great Expectations (New Episodes)
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Season 2 Premiere All Episodes Available)
May 6th
- Tengoku Daimakyo (Season 1 – New Episode)
May 7th
- Bob’s Burgers (Season 13 – New Episode)
- Family Guy (Season 21 – New Episode)
- The Great North (Season 3 – New Episode)
- The Simpson (Season 34 – New Episode)
May 9th
- American Dad (Season 19 – New Episode)
May 10th
- FX’s Class of ’09 (Premiere – New Episodes)
- Dois Tempos: (Season 1 – All Episodes)
- Homeland (Season 8 – All Episodes Available)
- Impuros: (Season 3 – Premiere)
- Lambert Contre Lambert: Au Nom De Vincent (Season 1 – All Episodes Available)
- Race (Season 1 – Premiere)
- My Family (Season 1 – New Episode)
- Saint X (New Episode)
May 12th
- FX’s Great Expectations (New Episodes)
May 13th
- Tengoku-Daimakyo: Season 1 (Season 1) | Episode 7
May 14th
- Bob’s Burgers (Season 13 – New Episode)
- Family Guy (Season 21 – New Episode)
- The Great North (Season 3 – New Episode)
- The Simpsons (Season 34 – New Episode)
May 16th
- American Dad (Season 19 – New Episode)
May 17th
- FX’s Class of ’09 (Season 1 – New Episode)
- My Family (Season 1 – New Episode)
- Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1 – New Episodes)
- Race (Season 1 – New Episodes)
- Saint X (New Episode)
- The Resident (Season 6 – All Episodes)
May 19th
- White Men Can’t Jump (Feature Film Premiere)
May 20th
- Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1 – New Episode)
May 21st
- Bob’s Burgers (Season 13 – New Episode)
- Family Guy (Season 21 – New Episode)
- The Great North (Season 3 – New Episode)
- The Simpsons (Season 34 – New Episode)
May 23rd
- American Dad (Season 19 – New Episode)
- How I Met Your Father (Season 2 – New Episode)
May 24th
- Abbott Elementary (Season 2 – All Episodes Available)
- The Clearing (Season 1 – Premiere)
- FX’s Class of ’09: (Season 1 – New Episode)
- Crazy Love (Season 1 – All Episodes Available)
- Dr. Romantic (Season 3 – New Episode)
- Link: Eat, Love, Kill (Season 1 – All Episodes Available)
- Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1 – New Episodes)
- Race (Season 1 – New Episode)
- Saint X (New Episode)
May 25th
- The Kardashians (Season 3 – Premiere)
May 27th
- Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1 – New Episode)
May 28th
- Bob’s Burgers (Season 13 – New Episode)
- Family Guy (Season 21 – New Episode)
- The Great North (Season 3 – New Episode)
- The Simpsons (Season 34 – New Episode)
May 30th
- American Dad (Season 19 – New Episode)
- How I Met Your Father (Season 2 – New Episode)
- Tomorrow I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (Season 2 Premiere)
May 31st
- Aktris (Season 1 – All Episodes Available)
- FX’s Class of ’09 (Season 1 – New Episode) The Clearing (Season 1 – New Episode)
- Dr. Romantic (Season 3 – New Episode)
- Pandora: Beneath the Paradise (Season 1 -New Episodes)
- Race (Season 1 – New Episode)
- Saint X (New Episode)
Star Wars
May 4th
- Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 – Animated Series
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Animated Series
National Geographic
May 10th
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (Season 4 – All Episodes Available)
May 24
- Secrets of the Elephants – Documentary Series
