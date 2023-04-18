Now Streaming: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 on Netflix Canada

You can now stream the final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul on Netflix Canada (without the use of a VPN).

Previously, only the first five seasons of Better Call Saul were available on Netflix Canada, while the final sixth season which debuted in April 2022 was limited to the AMC+ streaming service and on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels.

Those with a VPN service such as NordVPN were able to stream Better Call Saul season six on Netflix by changing their location to the United Kingdom.

But last month, Netflix Canada announced Better Call Saul would land on the streaming service today, and now it’s available for streaming. This means it’ll be super easy to stream the sixth season of Better Call Saul on the big screen.

The final season of Better Call Saul has 13 episodes and will try to answer some of the biggest mysteries around our friend Jimmy McGill. I’m jonesing for a Krispy Kreme donut right about now.