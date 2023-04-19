KAYAK Releases Slack Out of Office (OOO) Generator Plugin

Apple Music Classical Brings Vienna Philharmonic Concerts in Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos
Apple Music subscribers now enjoy six incredible concerts by the Vienna Philharmonic, recorded exclusively for the new Apple Music Classical app.
KAYAK has just announced the launch of its Slack Out of Office (OOO) Generator plugin, which lets users craft custom colourful email auto-replies.
With 40% of employed Canadians setting up email auto-replies to unplug from work, this will surely help them keep their bosses at bay and enjoy their next vacation.
Simply follow the steps below to create a custom Out of Office message and officially enter vacation mode.
Start by downloading the plugin from here.
That’s it, you can now consider yourself offline and unreachable.