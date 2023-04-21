Apple Refurbished iPad Pro (2nd Gen) Back in Stock for $649

IIC Deals
8 seconds ago

ipad pro wifi 128gb

Apple has restocked its iPad Pro (2nd gen) 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi for $649 on its website.

This iPad Pro debuted back in March 2020, has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and an 11-inch Liquid Retina display and 7MP FaceTime camera (no Center Stage support).

Powered by the A12Z Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and a Neural Engine, you get up to 10 hours of battery life.

This iPad Pro weighs just 471 grams (1.04 pounds) and measures 5.9 mm (0.23 inches) in thickness. Refurbished iPads come with a new outer shell and battery, plus Apple’s standard one-year limited warranty and 15-day returns policy.

In the box, you’ll get the refurbished iPad Pro, 1-metre USB-C Charge Cable, a 20W USB-C Power Adapter and documentation.

With Apple’s iPad Pro models still relatively the same design-wise, the A12Z Bionic is still powerful enough to handle today’s heavy productive tasks and also can support your casual web surfing and media streaming.

A new iPad Pro 11-inch today costs $1,099 but includes the latest M2 chip. There’s not a lot of difference so you’re better off buying refurbished to save extra cash for a keyboard or other accessories.

Click here to shop the iPad Pro (2nd gen) refurb while it’s still available.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Jackery 1000 Pro: A Solar Generator Worth Buying

There's nothing quite as frustrating as running out of power at home or during an outdoor adventure. Enter solar generators, a popular and eco-friendly alternative to traditional gas generators. They offer the advantage of being much quieter while reducing your carbon footprint. The Jackery 1000 Pro is a cutting-edge portable power solution that addresses these...
IIC Deals
37 mins ago
planhub

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from April 19

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung phone deals: Samsung Galaxy...
IIC Deals
2 days ago

Best Google Pixel 7 Deals in Canada: Now $599, Save $200

Google has slashed the price of its Google Pixel 7 smartphone, down to $599, saving you $200 off the regular price of $799. The sale is available on Amazon.ca with Prime shipping speeds, along with Google’s website as well. The Google Pixel 7 has advanced camera features, a long-lasting battery, and high-security measures. It has...
IIC Deals
3 days ago