Apple Refurbished iPad Pro (2nd Gen) Back in Stock for $649

Apple has restocked its iPad Pro (2nd gen) 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi for $649 on its website.

This iPad Pro debuted back in March 2020, has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and an 11-inch Liquid Retina display and 7MP FaceTime camera (no Center Stage support).

Powered by the A12Z Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and a Neural Engine, you get up to 10 hours of battery life.

This iPad Pro weighs just 471 grams (1.04 pounds) and measures 5.9 mm (0.23 inches) in thickness. Refurbished iPads come with a new outer shell and battery, plus Apple’s standard one-year limited warranty and 15-day returns policy.

In the box, you’ll get the refurbished iPad Pro, 1-metre USB-C Charge Cable, a 20W USB-C Power Adapter and documentation.

With Apple’s iPad Pro models still relatively the same design-wise, the A12Z Bionic is still powerful enough to handle today’s heavy productive tasks and also can support your casual web surfing and media streaming.

A new iPad Pro 11-inch today costs $1,099 but includes the latest M2 chip. There’s not a lot of difference so you’re better off buying refurbished to save extra cash for a keyboard or other accessories.

Click here to shop the iPad Pro (2nd gen) refurb while it’s still available.