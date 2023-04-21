Blizzard Confirms Diablo IV Server Slam Starts May 12

Blizzard is giving players one final weekend in Hell to experience Diablo IV before its launch on June 6 with a special beta-style “Server Slam” event.

Scheduled to begin on May 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET, the event will be available to Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PS4 users.

Gamers will be able to enjoy couch co-op for consoles and cross-play and cross-progression for all platforms against the armies of the Burning Hells.

Blizzard says its goal with the Server Slam is to put Diablo 4’s servers through one final stress test before the game officially launches.

Below are some nuances gamers need to know about there Server Slam:

Any character progress made during the Early Access and Open Beta weekends will not carry over to Server Slam.

Any character progress made during Server Slam will not carry over to launch.

Players may level up their characters to Level 20, after which you will cease to gain Ability Points, but can continue to slay demons and earn alluring gear.

The Legendary Item drop rate has been altered to reflect the drop rate that will be present in the launch version of Diablo IV.

The version of Diablo IV available during Server Slam will include all the bug fixes and updates detailed in our Open Beta Retrospective blog.

The Server Slam will remain active until May 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET, at which point the servers will go offline until Diablo 4 launches officially on June 6.