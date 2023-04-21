Buy Lindt Chocolate, Get Crave Free for 1 Month

If you have a sweet tooth you can nab 1 month of Bell Media’s streaming service, Crave, for free. A new promo with Lindt chocolates says you can get one month free for buying (and eating) chocolate.

With your New Year’s resolutions well behind you (good attempt, again), Lindt says if you buy any 2 LINDOR 150g bags by June 12 in a single transaction, you can get 1 month of Crave for free.

Once you register on lindt.ca/blissfulnights and submit your receipt online (you can snap a picture), you will then get a promo code, which can then be redeemed on the Crave website.

This promo is valid from April 17 to June 12, 2023 for Canadian residents of the age of majority, says the fine print. You have until July 12 at 11:59pm EDT to redeem your Crave promo code. Crave costs $19.99 per month or $199.90 per year.

You can buy a bag of LINDOR chocolate here for $5.99 each delivered to your doorstep on Amazon, so essentially that $12 purchase gets you one month of Crave for free (plus you get chocolate). If you buy 5 bags you can save 5% on Amazon, so that’s even more added savings.