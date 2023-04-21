Jackery 1000 Pro: A Solar Generator Worth Buying

There’s nothing quite as frustrating as running out of power at home or during an outdoor adventure. Enter solar generators, a popular and eco-friendly alternative to traditional gas generators. They offer the advantage of being much quieter while reducing your carbon footprint. The Jackery 1000 Pro is a cutting-edge portable power solution that addresses these challenges, ensuring you have power whenever and wherever you need it.

Key Features of the Jackery 1000 Pro?

Speedy Charging: With four SolarSaga 200W solar panels, the Jackery 1000 Pro charges fully in just 1.8 hours, three times faster than comparable solar generators. It also boasts a full wall charge in 1.8 hours, allowing for rapid setup and endless green power on-the-go.

Portability and Convenience: The foldable handle and lightweight design (1000 charge cycles) make it easy to transport and store, perfect for any outdoor adventure.

All-Round Safety: Equipped with a pure sine wave inverter for stable power output, this ultra-quiet (46dB) generator also features a Battery Management System (BMS) to monitor and protect battery life. The LED light has three brightness modes to suit your needs.

Multiple Charging Ports: With 2 USB-C and 2 100W PD ports, the Jackery 1000 Pro can charge a variety of devices, such as phones, iPads, laptops, and drones. It also has 3 1000W AC output ports, 2 USB-A, and a DC car port.

Ultra-Long Standby: Capable of lasting 10 years with one usage per week, the low self-discharge rate allows it to maintain 80% battery life for up to 365 days, making it ideal for off-grid living and power outages.

Jackery 1000 Pro Specifications: The Jackery 1000 Pro has a 1002Wh capacity, lithium-ion battery with 1000 cycles to 80%+ capacity, and a built-in BMS for safety and protection.

It features multiple charging ports, including AC, USB-A, USB-C, and a car port. With the included SolarSaga solar panels, it can recharge quickly, ensuring you always have power on-the-go.

What’s in the Box: The Jackery 1000 Pro package includes the generator itself, car charge cable, AC charge cable, DC adapters, and either 4 SolarSaga 200W or 2 SolarSaga 80W solar panels, depending on the option you choose.

Solar Panel Specifications: The SolarSaga panels feature peak power ratings of 200W and 80W, respectively, with efficient charging in various conditions. Both options are designed for durability and optimal performance, backed by a 36-month warranty.

The Jackery 1000 Pro is an innovative and eco-friendly portable power solution that combines efficiency, safety, and convenience. With its fast charging, multiple charging ports, and long standby time, you can enjoy uninterrupted power in the great outdoors and during power outages. Say goodbye to the limitations of traditional gas generators and embrace the power of the sun with the Jackery 1000 Pro.

Founded in 2012, Jackery is a company specializing in the creation, development, and production of portable energy and power solutions. Co-founded by a former Apple senior engineer and CEO Z. Sun, a trailblazer in Li-battery technology with more than 17 years of experience, Jackery has its roots in innovation. The development of a battery jacket for the Apple iPhone led to the birth of the Jackery brand name.

